Zoom lecture on Glacial Lake Missoula

"Glacial Lake Missoula's Sister Lakes: The Other Glacial Lakes of Northern Montana" will be the topic presented by Don Hyndman at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, via Zoom.

This will be the third in the annual Cabin Fever Series presented by the Glacial Lake Missoula Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute and the Montana Natural History Center.

To register in advance for Zoom access, log on to the Montana Natural History Center website (montananaturalist.org). Under "Upcoming Events," access the February calendar date of the 24th and follow the prompts.

