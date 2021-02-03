 Skip to main content
Zoom lecture on Glacial Lake Missoula

Glacial Lake Missoula

The only original photo from the 1972 edition of Roadside Geology shows distinct layers of Glacial Lake Missoula sediments on the side of Mount Sentinel in Missoula. Increasing vegetation on the hillsides has made the layers harder to see in the 21st century, but can't erase the evidence of a cataclysmic flood that left marks all the way to the Pacific Ocean some 12,000 years ago. 

 Rob Chaney

"Glacial Lake Missoula's Sister Lakes: The Other Glacial Lakes of Northern Montana" will be the topic presented by Don Hyndman at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, via Zoom.

This will be the third in the annual Cabin Fever Series presented by the Glacial Lake Missoula Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute and the Montana Natural History Center.

To register in advance for Zoom access, log on to the Montana Natural History Center website (montananaturalist.org). Under "Upcoming Events," access the February calendar date of the 24th and follow the prompts.

