ZACC Events

The events are all free and open to the public. Go to zootownarts.org for a full line-up.

Indigenous art market: From 3-7 p.m. in the Show Room.

A walk for Mika Westwolf: Starting at 5:30 p.m., there will be be a #MikaMatters walk from the Peace Center to the ZACC in remembrance of Mika Westwolf, a 22-year-old woman who was struck and killed while walking along Highway 93 outside Arlee in March. Her mother, Carissa Heavy Runner, will be there, along with a display of some of Westwolf’s writing.

After arriving at the ZACC at 6 p.m., there will be a welcoming prayer by Jesse DesRosier.

Music and storytelling: Following the art openings, at 8 p.m. Blackfeet musician and “Montana Troubadour” Jack Gladstone will perform.

MMIR silent benefit auction: In the Blackfoot Communications Gallery. Closes Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.

'How We Celebrate Our Families': In the Main Gallery, artwork by Indigenous artists on the theme of "How do you celebrate the relationships in your life, and how do you continue to honor those relationships positively, even if the person is no longer physically available to you?"

'Visible Voices: Contemporary Issues IEFA Mural Series': Murals by students from Frazer School on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation that relate to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls; boarding schools and the discovery of children's graves; and the proclamation of Indigenous People's Day.