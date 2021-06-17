Logjam Presents gets green light to keep portable toilets

The Missoula Board of Health voted Thursday to approve a variance request that will allow Logjam Presents and the KettleHouse Brewery to continue to use portable toilets at the KettleHouse Amphitheater.

The health code states chemical (portable) toilets cannot be used as permanent sewer systems for structures. The variance was needed by Logjam to continue to host events at the site.

The health board did add a clause that if municipal sewer eventually does reach the area, the variance request will be reexamined.

"We find that there are no adverse effects resulting from the variance," environmental health director Shannon Therriault said to the board. "There's steps that are being taken to ensure that port-a-potties, or chemical toilets, are kept clean.

"The other thing we need to say is that the applicants have operated for three seasons without the health department receiving a complaint about the port-a-potties or (their) condition."

The KettleHouse Amphitheater has capacity for about 4,000 spectators. Around 70 portable toilets are used per event, some of which are accessible for those with disabilities.