Logjam Presents gets green light to keep portable toilets

The Missoula Board of Health voted Thursday to approve a variance request that will allow Logjam Presents and the KettleHouse Brewery to continue to use portable toilets at the KettleHouse Amphitheater.
The health code states chemical (portable) toilets cannot be used as permanent sewer systems for structures. The variance was needed by Logjam to continue to host events at the site.
The health board did add a clause that if municipal sewer eventually does reach the area, the variance request will be reexamined.
"We find that there are no adverse effects resulting from the variance," environmental health director Shannon Therriault said to the board. "There's steps that are being taken to ensure that port-a-potties, or chemical toilets, are kept clean.
"The other thing we need to say is that the applicants have operated for three seasons without the health department receiving a complaint about the port-a-potties or (their) condition."
The KettleHouse Amphitheater has capacity for about 4,000 spectators. Around 70 portable toilets are used per event, some of which are accessible for those with disabilities.
In the variance application, Logjam Presents listed two major reasons why it was necessary. The first states its income between March 15, 2020, and May 18, 2021, has "been less than one percent of its prior 2019 revenue" and it is not in a financial position to build permanent restrooms.
The second reason suggests usage patterns would make it difficult to build a permanent sewer system.
"The short bursts of restroom usage create the need to manage a considerable amount of waste," the application states. "However, the management of this waste will only occur a few times per month."
It goes on to say a specific type of septic system would have to be installed and that not only would it be expensive, it would take land the property owners plan to use for future development.
Several conditions will be applied regarding cleanliness and safety of those using the portable bathrooms.
Five comments opposing the variance were submitted to the health department. Most dealt with concerns over lighting at night events and crowding in the bathroom area. An eight-page comment, from Ward 1 city council candidate Kevin Hunt, expressed issues related to the environment.
"I take issue with all these those comments. I don't think they're accurate," said Nick Checota, CEO of Logjam Presents, to the health board. "I don't think they represent the reality of how we've run them and we've never had complaints that reflect any of those comments."
A fact-finding report by the health department said Logjam and KettleHouse did not realize the amphitheater qualified as a facility that would require permanent bathroom structures prior to construction.
Two variances similar to Thursday's were approved in 2017 and 2018. The second approval expired Dec. 31, 2019, and the pandemic canceled the 2020 concert season.
"I believe that this is an important step that we can make towards some level of economic recovery from COVID," health board member and city councilor Amber Sherrill said. "I believe that everyone has suffered from COVID, specifically the entertainment industry ... I see some positives with approving it and I don't see a problem that would prevent me from voting for it."
