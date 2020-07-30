Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney announces plan to "Keep Montana Working," support long-term business growth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Measures to hire Montanans first, reduce the outsourcing of jobs, support women in the workforce, and bolster apprenticeship and workforce training are a few components of a plan that Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, Democratic candidate for governor, announced Thursday to "Keep Montana Working" through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These proposals create jobs, plain and simple," Cooney said during a news conference in Missoula.

The plan proposes measures that Cooney would take if elected governor to help Montana businesses and workers bounce back from the economic impacts of COVID-19. He is running against Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte.

Cooney said he has been working with Gov. Steve Bullock to safely reopen Montana's economy and distribute relief funds and grants to businesses.

"Despite this immediate help, the recovery from the economic impact of COVID-19 is still going to take some time," Cooney said. "Still, I'm incredibly proud of the resilient economy that Gov. Bullock and I have been able to build and sustain so that Montana is able to weather this current crisis and emerge stronger on the other side."