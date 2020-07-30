Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney announces plan to "Keep Montana Working," support long-term business growth

Measures to hire Montanans first, reduce the outsourcing of jobs, support women in the workforce, and bolster apprenticeship and workforce training are a few components of a plan that Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, Democratic candidate for governor, announced Thursday to "Keep Montana Working" through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"These proposals create jobs, plain and simple," Cooney said during a news conference in Missoula.
The plan proposes measures that Cooney would take if elected governor to help Montana businesses and workers bounce back from the economic impacts of COVID-19. He is running against Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte.
Cooney said he has been working with Gov. Steve Bullock to safely reopen Montana's economy and distribute relief funds and grants to businesses.
"Despite this immediate help, the recovery from the economic impact of COVID-19 is still going to take some time," Cooney said. "Still, I'm incredibly proud of the resilient economy that Gov. Bullock and I have been able to build and sustain so that Montana is able to weather this current crisis and emerge stronger on the other side."
Before the outbreak of COVID-19, the state's unemployment rate was the lowest in over a decade, according to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry. The state's economy had added 46,000 jobs since the end of the recession, and Montana experienced the sixth fastest wage growth in annual wages in the nation over the past decade.
One proposed act included in the plan called "Hire Montanans First" would increase the required proportion of Montana workers on state and locally funded contracts to 75% and expand the requirement to all projects, not just construction. A "Buy Made in Montana" act would require the state government to prefer Montana-made products.
Cooney also said that if elected governor, he would issue an executive order to grant preference to companies that do not outsource jobs to other states or other countries, and penalize companies that outsource more than 25% of their jobs overseas.
He also said he would propose legislation to provide preference for businesses that create jobs in the renewable energy sector through the existing Workforce Training Grant program.
Todd Frank, owner of the Trail Head stores in Missoula, said he backs Cooney for his support of public lands and recognition of importance of the outdoor recreation economy.
"We were part of the recreation economy before anybody ever called it a recreation economy," Frank said. "And we've survived and thrived here in Missoula because it's also a community that has a tremendous amount of support for public lands and public spaces."
Other aspects of the plan ensure that Montana businesses have access to skilled workers, such as a proposed $500 tax credit for those that hire apprentices that permanently lost their job due to COVID-19.
Eyeing rural economic development, Cooney said he would create the Office of Rural Prosperity to streamline rural policy and create an inventory of existing resources and initiatives available to rural areas. Cooney also set a goal of reaching 90% broadband internet connectivity in all 56 counties in Montana.
Another series of policies designed to empower Montana women in the workplace would be implemented to continue the work of the Equal Pay for Equal Work Task Force. The task force advocates for policies and programs to help close the wage gap in Montana including wage negotiation training, employer best practices and helping draft legislation like the Paycheck Transparency Act.
Cooney would also direct the state to offer Paid Family Leave to executive branch employees, ranging from six to 16 weeks of both paid and unpaid leave, which employees could use to care for a new child or an ill family member, undergo a medical procedure, tend to a serious health condition, or donate an organ.
Increased funding for start-up, expansion and licensing compliance grants to support early childhood businesses would also help ensure that parents can afford to work. In addition, Cooney said he would work with the legislature to permanently invest in publicly-funded high-quality early childhood education, and make it a top priority for his administration.
