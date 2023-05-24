A man was arrested on suspicion of colliding with a parked car, triggering a chain reaction with other nearby vehicles and nearly hitting someone in Alberton over the weekend.

Joseph T. Garner-O’Reilly is charged with one count of criminal endangerment, a felony, and two misdemeanors: disorderly conduct and a first citation for an aggravated DUI offense.

Montana Highway Patrol and sheriff’s deputies responded to a car wreck in Alberton on Saturday at 6:45 p.m.

A firefighter on scene reported a car was coming around the corner when it hit a parked pickup, causing it to rotate clockwise and hit another parked car. The second parked car struck a van, which crashed into a fence, court documents allege.

A trooper spoke with a witness who owned two of the cars involved in the incident. He said his wife was on the other side of the van and she had to jump out of the way to dodge being hit. Court documents state the witness told law enforcement the suspect might be impaired.

Troopers identified Garner-O’Reilly from his license.

While explaining the investigative process to Garner-O’Reilly, a trooper noticed a strong smell of alcohol emanating from the suspect. Court documents allege Garner-O’Reilly refused to do field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested.

Troopers spoke with a second witness who owned the Silverado pickup truck. The witness said he was buckling his 3-year-old into the vehicle when a Honda came flying around the corner. The man jumped out of his pickup, according to court documents. He estimated the Honda was going about 45 miles per hour.

A preliminary breath test showed Garner-O’Reilly had a blood alcohol content of .389, over four times the legal limit, according to the affidavit.

Garner-O’Reilly was released from jail on his own recognizance, meaning he wasn’t required to post any bail. He’ll be on pre-trial monitoring and is barred from using a car or going in to any bars or casinos.

His arraignment hearing, where he’ll enter a plea to the charges, is scheduled for June 5 in Missoula County District Court.