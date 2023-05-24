A man admitted on Wednesday to causing the death of a woman during a 2022 car crash near Browning.

Emil S. Day Chief, 41, pleaded guilty in the Great Falls branch of U.S. District Court to involuntary manslaughter. Day Chief faces a maximum of eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 25.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

Federal court documents and the release allege that on July 19, 2022, Day Chief picked up the victim from Heart Butte. She was the passenger.

A witness reported a short time later that they saw the car going at about 90 miles per hour. The car veered off the roadway, overcorrected and rolled multiple times before resting on the driver's side, according to the news release. The victim was ejected through the windshield.

"The witness found Day Chief still in the driver’s seat with one arm trapped under the car and a beer can in his other hand. The witness and others lifted the car, and Day Chief got out," the release stated.

Law enforcement responded to the scene and found the woman dead in the road.

They also found several beer cans scattered in the car and around the crash site, along with an empty weed jar. Day Chief had a blood alcohol content level of .335, according to the press release.

The victim's cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Montana Highway Patrol and Glacier County Sheriff’s Office.