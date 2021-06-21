 Skip to main content
Man arrested after high-speed chase through Missoula
Man arrested after high-speed chase through Missoula

Missoula police arrested a motorist after he drove erratically at high speeds on Reserve Street late Sunday morning.

The incident resulted in an officer firing a single shot, according to a news release. There were no injuries.

The motorist was identified as Kelwin Laststar, who is held at Missoula County Detention Facility on charges of criminal endangerment, DUI, resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer. 

Officers were alerted to a reckless driver who was traveling at more than 100 mph on I-90 in a maroon Toyota truck about 11:35 a.m. Sunday. After the vehicle entered Missoula city limits, it struck a motorist who was traveling on the off ramp. 

The suspect continued driving erratically within city limits, and multiple people called 911 to report his continued reckless driving, the release said. 

Officers located the vehicle at Orange Street and West Broadway and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect failed to yield and officers began a pursuit.

Officers eventually successfully deployed spike strips at Mount Avenue and Reserve Street. Laststar was not compliant with officers' commands, and an officer fired a single shot at him, according to the release. He was not struck by the round and was taken into custody.

Police are investigating Laststar's actions prior to the shooting and the Montana Department of Justice is investigating the incident. 

Laststar is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court Tuesday.

