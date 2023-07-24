A man is missing after he reportedly went under the surface of the Clark Fork River and failed to reemerge on Sunday in the Alberton Gorge area.

His whereabouts were still unknown as of late Sunday night, according to a press release from the Mineral County Sheriff's Office. The 911 call came in at 5:41 p.m. on Sunday, reporting the man, 45, was in distress near the Triple Bridges area near Alberton.

Mineral County deputies were dispatched to the scene along with Superior Fire and Rescue, Frenchtown first responders and Life Flight.

A search of the river banks was unsuccessful. Agencies cleared the scene late in the evening and resumed searching in the morning with help from Two Bear Air and swift-water divers from Flathead County, according to the news release.