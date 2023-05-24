A man's body was recovered at McCormick park on Tuesday evening.

The male has been identified as 67-year-old Martin Soens, a Missoula resident, according to Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner Jeremiah Petersen.

Missoula Police Spokesperson Eddie McLean said no foul play is suspected. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, park-goers near the 600 block of Cregg Lane found the man's body and tried to revive him via CPR.

When law enforcement arrived, Soens was cold to the touch, McLean said. His death is believed to be from medical issues and the police investigation didn't show any evidence of a crime.

McLean said Soens was partially covered with a blanket, and had his belongings near him.