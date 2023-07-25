Mineral County officials pulled a body from the Clark Fork River on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased is believed to be a man who went missing in the river near Alberton over the weekend. He was identified as David Zlomke from Porter, Texas, according to a social media post from the Mineral County Sheriff's Office.

A "concerned citizen" and a drone pilot from Montana Highway Patrol found him in the river not far from where he was last seen, near Triple Bridges and Purple Cliffs, the post stated. An initial report from the sheriff said Zlomke went under the river's surface and didn't reemerge on Sunday evening.

According to the sheriff, he was found not far from where he was last seen.

Montana River Guides, the Mineral County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol assisted in recovering him from the river.

The sheriff's office described the area where Zlomke went into the water as roughly 45 feet deep with currents and rocks, making the water dicey.