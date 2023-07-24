A man died in the Blackfoot River on Monday after he was swept into the water while fishing at Johnsrud Park.

The man was wade-fishing (a style of fishing where anglers stand in the water) at the recreational area just off Highway 200 shortly before 11 a.m. Calls to first responders reported he was in distress, went into the river and didn't resurface, according to a news release from the Missoula Sheriff's Office sent out late Monday afternoon.

Missoula County Search and Rescue found the man and divers pulled his body from the river, near where people saw him go under water, according to Missoula Sheriff Spokesperson Jeannette Smith. He was declared dead on-scene.

The sheriff's office extended their condolences to the deceased's loved ones.

Life Flight, the Missoula City Fire Department, the Missoula Rural Fire Department, the Greenough Potomac Volunteer Fire Department and Missoula Emergency Services responded too.

On Sunday, a man disappeared in the Clark Fork River near Alberton. As of Monday afternoon, there were no updates he had been found.