MCPS transitions to in-person learning, prepares for double the students

“We made a matrix of expectations for the new lunch and one of them is to have the smallest amount of time with your mask off, so that the focus is on eating, not on talking.”

With twice as many students in classrooms, the district is also ordering additional materials to reduce sharing and the need to sanitize supplies.

“Rather than having students share a classroom set of reading materials, if we can order more sets of them, then they don’t have to share them,” Watson said. “The reason that we’ve been able to make it work so far is because we only had half the kids there and we could sanitize those books before the next group showed up on the other days. We don’t have that amount of time so we need more materials in the classrooms so there’s less sharing.”

Lynch said she had the district purchase some additional materials for an upcoming science unit on rocks and minerals and Hege has asked for additional Chromebooks.

Across the board, Watson said MCPS is trying to achieve a one-to-one ratio with students and Chromebooks, with an emphasis on grades 6-12.

“So either a student has their own device, or if they don’t, then we give them a Chromebook that they can use throughout the school year,” he added.