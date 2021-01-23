MCPS transitions to in-person learning, prepares for double the students

Elyse Hege spent Thursday putting the final touches on her new classroom setup.
The Chief Charlo Elementary kindergarten teacher stocked up on hand sanitizer, placed dividers between student spaces at each table and ordered extra sets of books for her kids. Along with teachers across the Missoula County Public Schools district, she will welcome twice as many students to her classroom next week under phase 2 of the district's reopening plan as she did in the fall.
“(Under hybrid) I would only have two kids at a table,” Hege said, looking down at her tables that now each have three or four student name tags on them.
As MCPS transitions to bringing all students back four days a week, teachers and administrators are adjusting classroom spacing, ordering additional materials and supplies, hiring new staff, and preparing for a doubling of bodies inside buildings.
Mondays will remain remote days and the Online Academy is also still in operation. Grades K-2 and 6-8 are transitioning this week, while grades 3-5 and 9-12 transition the following week.
“The biggest priority is making sure that we can still provide our safety mitigation strategies with more students in the building,” said Superintendent Rob Watson on Thursday.
The Board of Trustees' Jan. 12 decision to move to phase 2 of the district’s reopening plan was contingent on the district sticking to national infection control strategies, including masking, frequent hand-washing, and at least 3 feet of distancing, among other measures. Administrators said meeting those guidelines with the increased student body is key to a safe transition.
Classroom adjustments
The most significant hurdle across the district so far in transitioning has been making sure classrooms meet the 3 feet of distancing.
“One of the things we’re seeing that’s more challenging in more schools than others is planning for the distancing,” said Brooke Krininger, the district’s health services supervisor.
She and Vincent Giammona, the MCPS COVID response coordinator, have been visiting each building to manage the response and said classrooms are being modified on a case-by-case basis.
“What we’re doing is just checking in with staff," Giammona said. "We’re visiting with staff members in their classrooms, asking questions, measuring, looking at how we can create, as much as we can, 3 feet of distancing.”
In classrooms like Hege’s at Chief Charlo, where there are only 13 students, it’s fairly easy to make space — but not all classrooms are the same.
“The challenge is some classrooms are a little small and have big, bulky desks, so we’re going in there and helping staff get creative on how they can make that work,” Krininger said. “In some instances, we might not be able to get 3 feet between each desk, so … then we look at podding to reduce the chance that lots of students will be considered close contacts if there’s a positive case.”
Podding involves keeping the same groups of students within a classroom together, a strategy Hege said she’ll be implementing.
LoriAnn Lynch, a math and science teacher at Washington Middle School, said she’ll be going from 10 or 11 students in her classroom under hybrid to 20 students under phase 2. She said she’ll be able to keep her students 5 feet apart, with each getting their own table and bin of supplies.
“It’s definitely going to be more kids, but my room, how it’s situated, I feel that the kids still have lots of space,” Lynch said.
One big concern with distancing is during breakfast and lunch, when students have to remove their masks to eat. Hege said teachers will need to emphasize that those are times for eating, not socializing.
“We made a matrix of expectations for the new lunch and one of them is to have the smallest amount of time with your mask off, so that the focus is on eating, not on talking.”
With twice as many students in classrooms, the district is also ordering additional materials to reduce sharing and the need to sanitize supplies.
“Rather than having students share a classroom set of reading materials, if we can order more sets of them, then they don’t have to share them,” Watson said. “The reason that we’ve been able to make it work so far is because we only had half the kids there and we could sanitize those books before the next group showed up on the other days. We don’t have that amount of time so we need more materials in the classrooms so there’s less sharing.”
Lynch said she had the district purchase some additional materials for an upcoming science unit on rocks and minerals and Hege has asked for additional Chromebooks.
Across the board, Watson said MCPS is trying to achieve a one-to-one ratio with students and Chromebooks, with an emphasis on grades 6-12.
“So either a student has their own device, or if they don’t, then we give them a Chromebook that they can use throughout the school year,” he added.
Teachers are also having to shift lesson plans now that there’s only one remote day a week.
But Hege said having the students in person more often will allow them to move through the curriculum more quickly.
“Because we’ll have them four days now, we’ll be able to work through curriculum faster, which will be really nice for teachers to not have to teach the same thing two times over,” she said, referring to the hybrid model.
“I feel like we’re going to be able to move a little faster in regards to not teaching half the day in person then teaching half the day remote,” Lynch added.
District-level adjustments
At the district level, MCPS has bolstered its contact tracing capabilities, training staff who are on standby should they be needed.
“If we feel like we get into a place where we start seeing that we’re struggling with capacity to trace, we do have other staff that we’ve already trained through that Johns Hopkins guidance and we would be able to add additional staff to help us with tracing,” Giammona said.
In addition, they’ve started offering rapid COVID testing to teachers and staff experiencing symptoms. So far, they’ve done 137 tests and identified 26 positive cases.
Although teachers were recently pushed back in line under Gov. Greg Gianforte’s revised vaccine rollout plan, administration is also working to get teachers and staff who are eligible vaccinated as quickly as possible in the face of growing student numbers.
“Because we’re not a distributor yet, what we really want to do is just give our staff the correct information as to where they can access a vaccine if they qualify,” Giammona said.
Krininger said the district expected to have around 100 staff members vaccinated by the end of last week under phase 1A, including school nurses and other staff members who provide medical services.
“As we move into 1B, because that involves personal information, we will just have to continue to inform our staff as we know more which providers are moving into 1B and encourage them to be in contact with their health care providers,” Krininger said.
Eventually, MCPS hopes to be able to provide its own vaccinations, which will be especially important in phase 1C, which includes all teachers and school staff.
“Over time we’ll see if we get approved to be a provider," Giammona said. "The safety of our staff is at the forefront for us and so whatever we can do to expedite that vaccine and get it to our staff I think is just so, so critical.”
Trigger for going remote
MCPS hopes to maintain the phase 2 structure of in-person learning four days a week through spring. But the district’s biggest trigger for having to move back into a remote setting is if a virus outbreak sends staffing levels plummeting due to contact tracing and quarantine requirements.
“When we determine there’s enough staff out that we can no longer carry out the basic functions of the school day, that’s when we would go to remote learning for the entire building,” Watson said.
Those staffing issues are most likely to occur in the younger grade levels.
“Those buildings have fewer staff members overall,” he said. “In an elementary building, you may only have 25-30 staff members, so if you’ve got four or five staff members that are out because they’re on quarantine, that can really impact a school.”
This past week, MCPS posted on Facebook seeking applicants for nearly 50 open positions across the district, citing a need for more staff as they move to in-person learning.
In the fall, the district struggled to fill open positions for the hybrid model and Online Academy. From custodians to crossing guards to kitchen helpers to teachers and substitutes, Watson said filling the openings will be crucial to a safe return.
“In some situations, we may be using some parent volunteers just to fill in for us until we can get permanent staff in place,” Watson said.
They’re also increasing rates of pay in the hopes of attracting more applicants.
“We know that in order to compete against some other agencies in town, we have to be pretty close to that $15 an hour,” he said, adding that MCPS also offers health benefits.
Anxiety and excitement
While the district is supporting the purchasing of materials, hiring staff, pushing for vaccines and helping to coordinate and manage the transition, the burden of adjustments on the ground has fallen on teachers, said KaCee Ballou, head of the local teachers union.
“Teachers have been told to make it work again under a short time frame, and I think that’s part of the struggle," Ballou said. "It’s a lot to ask of anyone.”
The amount of adjustments teachers have had to make varies across the district and within school buildings and some teachers are having an easier time than others, she added.
“We’ve got a mix of emotions," Ballou said "It’s much easier to (teach) in person, and we do have a group that’s excited to be back, and then there’s that group that’s excited to have (students) back, but nervous about health and safety.”
Hege said with only 13 students, her transition has been easier than others'.
"I think a lot of teachers are really stressed."
She added that the district had been discussing moving younger grades to phase 2 for a longer period of time, so those teachers were also more prepared.
“For a lot of teachers, like kindergarten through second grade, we knew it was coming,” Hege said. “I feel bad for the teachers who had no idea it was coming and then all the sudden high schools are going back, which wasn’t really discussed as much.”
While she and others are understandably anxious, Hege said being in-person is the best way for students to learn: “The parents have been phenomenal working with their kids at home and completing their remote learning, but being able to be with them for four days, possibly five at some point, is irreplaceable.”
She also said teachers have felt more assured since national guidance has been released indicating schools are not major transmitters of the virus, which the district presented at the Jan. 12 board meeting.
Watson said MCPS needs “grace and patience” from the community as they work to make the transition as safe as possible.
“We’ve got staff members that are working really hard to make things as safe as it can be," Watson said. "But we’re anxious just like some parents are anxious. Some teachers are anxious. Students are anxious about the switch, and so we just really need a lot of patience right now.”