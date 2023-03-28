The Montana Department of Transportation and Frontier West will begin rehabilitating one of the eastbound bridge that carries Interstate 90 over the Clark Fork River. The project is about 5 miles east of Alberton and is slated to begin this week, weather permitting.

Planned improvements include:

Full bridge deck replacement

New barrier and guardrail

Replacement of expansion joints

Transverse deck grooving

Improved drainage

Bridge approach roadway work

Minor substructure repair

Structure spot cleaning and painting

The bridge was originally constructed in 1979 and has gone through several minor rehabilitations since. The bridge is still safe to drive on, but needs major repairs. the project will make cost-effective improvements and repairs to the existing structure that will extend its service life for many years.

Speed limits will be reduced throughout the construction work zone. Width and length restrictions will be in place. The portion of river beneath the bridge will remain open, but signage may direct boat and raft traffic to one side of the river at times.

MDT anticipates construction of the eastbound bridge to be completed this fall.

For the safety of the public and construction workers, MDT encourages motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, slow down and use caution through work zones. For current traffic conditions and up-to-date construction information, visit 511mt.net.

More information about the planned improvements and construction activities can be found at mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/i90eastalberton.