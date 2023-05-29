With the Memorial Day holiday we're offering an abbreviated program featuring a selection of feature stories:
- From the Civil War to today's mattress sales, Memorial Day is full of contradiction.
- How busy will Atlantic hurricane season be? It depends on who wins the unusual battle of climatic titans.
- States seek ways to curb deadly highway wrong-way crashes.
- 'Take It Down' is a tool for teens to remove explicit images.
- A study shows that dogs know when they're being teased.
- Pay-Per-Chew: More restaurants are trying subscription programs.
- What should I do on the death anniversary? More people are asking as mass killings rise.
About this program
Host Terry Lipshetz is a senior producer for Lee Enterprises. Besides producing the daily Hot off the Wire news podcast, Terry conducts periodic interviews for this Behind the Headlines program, co-hosts the Streamed & Screened movies and television program and is the producer of Across the Sky, a podcast dedicated to weather and climate.
