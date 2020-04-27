Messiah Luthern Church worshippers return to church

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The sound of an organ filled the Messiah Lutheran Church for the first time in nearly a month Sunday as worshippers took their seats, each family getting their own pew.

Church musician Christine Wallace joined about 20 others who returned to the Rattlesnake area church following the end of Montana’s stay-at-home order and the gradual reopening of the state.

“The past month has been a good chance for people to step back and see what’s really important,” said Wallace, who married her husband, Steve, at Messiah Lutheran Church in 1974.

As positive cases of COVID-19 have plateaued, Gov. Steve Bullock announced the easing of restrictions set in place to halt the spread of the disease. In an announcement this past week, the governor provided a timeline and directives for residents returning to work, bars, restaurants and places of worship.

The state currently has 448 cases, with 339 recovered and 14 dead from coronavirus.

Missoula County had 39 confirmed cases as of Sunday, the majority from 20 to 29 years of age.