Missoula bus levy shows strong early support

In the initial voter tally released at 8 p.m., the Missoula Urban Transportation Levy request had 27,265 votes in favor to 18,652 against, for a leading margin of 59%. About 70% of Missoula County’s 91,000 voters participated in Tuesday’s election.

“Mountain Line benefits us all by helping students get to school, employees get to work and helping seniors and those living with disabilities remain mobile and active," Missoula Urban Transportation District Board Chairman Jesse Dodson said in an email on Tuesday evening. "Even those who don’t ride benefit from reduced traffic congestion, decreased parking demand and cleaner air,”“We’re grateful to voters for valuing these benefits, even in these difficult times, and for investing in them as our community grows.”