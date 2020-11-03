 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missoula bus levy shows strong early support
editor's pick alert

Missoula bus levy shows strong early support

From the Complete coverage of Montana's 2020 general election series
{{featured_button_text}}
Electric Bus 1 (copy) (copy)

Missoula City Council President Bryan von Lossberg departs Mountain Line's first electric bus during a short ride in July 2019. If approved by voters in fall 2020, a levy increase for Mountain Line would partly go toward more electric buses. 

 Tom Bauer

Missoula voters appeared OK giving the Mountain Line bus service an extra $3 million a year to handle its growing service duties.

In the initial voter tally released at 8 p.m., the Missoula Urban Transportation Levy request had 27,265 votes in favor to 18,652 against, for a leading margin of 59%. About 70% of Missoula County’s 91,000 voters participated in Tuesday’s election.

“Mountain Line benefits us all by helping students get to school, employees get to work and helping seniors and those living with disabilities remain mobile and active," Missoula Urban Transportation District Board Chairman Jesse Dodson said in an email on Tuesday evening. "Even those who don’t ride benefit from reduced traffic congestion, decreased parking demand and cleaner air,”“Were grateful to voters for valuing these benefits, even in these difficult times, and for investing in them as our community grows.” 

The money will allow the city bus service to remain free to all riders. It will also expand its weekend service to include Sundays, add more buses to heavily used routes, and support the conversion from diesel- to electric-powered vehicles to meet a zero-tailpipe emissions goal by 2035.

Ridership on the bus line grew 70 percent between 2014 and 2020.

The levy increase will add $81 a year to the property taxes on a house worth $300,000. Missoulians currently pay about $150 a year on a median-priced house. This is the first levy increase for the Mountain Line since 2013.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Who will get the industry vote?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News