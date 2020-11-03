Missoula bus levy shows strong early support

Missoula voters appeared OK giving the Mountain Line bus service an extra $3 million a year to handle its growing service duties.
In the initial voter tally released at 8 p.m., the Missoula Urban Transportation Levy request had 27,265 votes in favor to 18,652 against, for a leading margin of 59%. About 70% of Missoula County’s 91,000 voters participated in Tuesday’s election.
“Mountain Line benefits us all by helping students get to school, employees get to work and helping seniors and those living with disabilities remain mobile and active," Missoula Urban Transportation District Board Chairman Jesse Dodson said in an email on Tuesday evening. "Even those who don’t ride benefit from reduced traffic congestion, decreased parking demand and cleaner air,”“We’re grateful to voters for valuing these benefits, even in these difficult times, and for investing in them as our community grows.”
The money will allow the city bus service to remain free to all riders. It will also expand its weekend service to include Sundays, add more buses to heavily used routes, and support the conversion from diesel- to electric-powered vehicles to meet a zero-tailpipe emissions goal by 2035.
Ridership on the bus line grew 70 percent between 2014 and 2020.
The levy increase will add $81 a year to the property taxes on a house worth $300,000. Missoulians currently pay about $150 a year on a median-priced house. This is the first levy increase for the Mountain Line since 2013.
