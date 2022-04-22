Missoula carousel ponies going solar

The black, white and tan ponies on the carousel in Caras Park are going green.

A Carousel for Missoula recently received a $27,000 grant from NorthWestern Energy to install solar panels to power the motor spinning 38 ponies on the carousel.

Big Sky Solar and Wind will waive a portion of its installation fee to bring the solar project to life.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Tracy Ursery, the executive director of a Carousel for Missoula.

Her predecessor, Theresa Cox, initiated the solar project late last summer before stepping down from her post at the end of 2021.

Cox was thinking about her legacy and the future of the carousel, which she served since it opened in 1995.

“One of the things that is important to me is sustainability,” Cox said.

Cox believes sustainable operations will benefit the carousel itself and the community as a whole.

She’s hopeful the 32 360-watt solar panels will be up and running before summer.

Pursuing the NorthWestern Energy grant was a refreshingly straightforward process, Cox said. “It was really quite easy,” she noted. “The hardest part was waiting.”

She applied for the grant in August 2021, and the organization received the award in February.

Installing solar panels is just one part of the sustainability initiative at the carousel. The grant also pays for a laptop inside the building to display real-time energy savings generated by the solar panels.

“That will be interesting inside the building,” Cox said.

Outside the carousel, a garbage-eating dragon will take up residence in a new castle under construction between the carousel building and the Dragon Hollow playground.

The dragon will encourage visitors to deposit trash, recyclables and compost in the appropriate receptacles. It will roar and flash solar-powered lights from its eyes whenever a guest makes a deposit.

The dragon idea was inspired by the garbage-eating goat that snarfs up trash from visitors to the Riverfront Park Carrousel in Spokane. Cox said she had been hoping to add a dragon to perform a similar function ever since she visited the Spokane attraction.

A Carousel for Missoula received a $5,000 grant from the Bill and Rosemary Gallagher Foundation to install the dragon. Missoula Compost Collection LLC, has agreed to donate $1,000 worth of pickup service, and donations have also come from Boone Karlberg PC, and Randy and Theresa Cox.

John Thompson of Hobby Horse Arts will carve the dragon; Dirik Dubay of Western Montana Patio will build the castle; and Mike Sudik of Big Sky Solar and Wind will give the dragon lights and a mighty roar.

Nearby signs will highlight the advantages of sustainable practices like composting and solar energy. Cox hopes the overall initiative encourages Missoulians to be more conscientious about their environmental choices, especially the younger generation.

“We get so many kids down here,” she said. “What a nice message to keep the Earth as nice as we can for them.”

Ursery also hopes the sustainability efforts will inspire renewed interest in the carousel. As its new director, Ursery said she wants to draw more riders of all ages to the downtown attraction.

“What I want to focus on is getting the community more involved,” Ursery said.

To donate to the solar panels or garbage dragon, contact Ursery at at 406-549-8382 or mslacarousel@gmail.com. Donations of $1,000 or more will be recognized on permanent signage near the educational displays.

