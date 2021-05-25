Missoula City Council approves further annexation of Invermere subdivision

Missoula City Council voted to approve further annexation of the Invermere subdivision on Monday night.

The annexation of a new section of the Invermere subdivision in the Miller Creek area will add 19 lots between 10,000 and 20,000 square feet to Missoula. An issue with improvements at a nearby park was discussed in committee last week.

"This has been a project that has been multiple years in the making, multiple phases of this annexation and so much of the subdivision law resides in state stature versus municipal stature level," councilor Stacie Anderson said. "I know there has been frustration on both sides."

"I know there has been some discussion around the park," she added. "... I feel we've come to a good resolution on the that."

Park improvements will begin on June 1, Anderson said.

The annexation came as part of a flurry of decisions that also included adding two more city judges to comply with state law. All three judge seats are up for election this cycle and will be part of the general election on Nov. 2.

Six candidates have filed. Previously, two part-time judges were appointed.