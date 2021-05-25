Missoula City Council approves further annexation of Invermere subdivision

Missoula City Council voted to approve further annexation of the Invermere subdivision on Monday night.
The annexation of a new section of the Invermere subdivision in the Miller Creek area will add 19 lots between 10,000 and 20,000 square feet to Missoula. An issue with improvements at a nearby park was discussed in committee last week.
"This has been a project that has been multiple years in the making, multiple phases of this annexation and so much of the subdivision law resides in state stature versus municipal stature level," councilor Stacie Anderson said. "I know there has been frustration on both sides."
"I know there has been some discussion around the park," she added. "... I feel we've come to a good resolution on the that."
Park improvements will begin on June 1, Anderson said.
The annexation came as part of a flurry of decisions that also included adding two more city judges to comply with state law. All three judge seats are up for election this cycle and will be part of the general election on Nov. 2.
Six candidates have filed. Previously, two part-time judges were appointed.
"I am very comfortable going to three judges at this point in time because I want the judges to be able to spend time reading the files prior to ruling on motions, prior to hearing cases and have that breathing room to be able to confer with one another, to set up an efficient, effective court that helps people and gets things moving forward," councilor Gwen Jones said.
City council also voted to approve an ordinance regarding amplified sound in parks. Issues had been raised about loud music at parks close to residential areas.
The city will allow amplified sound for groups seven people and over at Bess Reed, BN Plaza, Bonner Park, Caras, East Caras, Fort Missoula Regional Park, McCormick, Memorial Rose Garden, Playfair and Silver parks with a permit.
It will also allow impromptu gatherings of six or fewer people to have amplified sound without a permit at many other parks in the city as long as the sound dissipates 25 feet or less from its origin.
Amplified sound is not allowed in conservation and wildlife areas such as the Bancroft Ponds or the Clark Fork Natural Area. Smaller parks, referred to by the city as "neighborhood parks," without buffer zones will also not allow amplified sound.
The ordinance was first proposed at a meeting on April 6, but the decision was pushed back as the Parks and Recreation Department worked through public comment.
The city worked with the local nonprofit Montana Area Musicians Association on the change, which does not impact those wishing to play musical instruments in the park.
Council also began accepting public comments Monday night on its plan to distribute more than $1 million in federal funding directed toward affordable housing and homelessness.
The plan was first presented to the council's Administration and Finance Committee last week.
City council will not meet on Monday, June 31 due to Memorial Day. Council will meet again on June 7.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com