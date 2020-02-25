Missoula College culinary students teach Indian cooking at Food Bank

The aroma of toasted cumin, sautéed chicken and broiled chili peppers took over the demonstration kitchen at the Missoula Food Bank on Tuesday.
Students from the Big Sky Culinary Institute at Missoula College volunteered their time and expertise to help a group of community members learn to make the cuisine of eastern India as part of a free Lifelong Learning Center class.
Together, they prepared murgh khorma, a yogurt and chicken dish that dates back to the 16th century in India, along with a Middle Eastern carrot salad prepared with lemon juice, mint and coriander.
The program is in its third year, and Food Bank program manager Jamie Koscundy said the idea is to give community members the power to make creative, affordable and nutritious meals at home.
"We want to make it accessible to everyone in the community," she said. "That's why the classes are free."
Aimee Elliott, the program director for the Big Sky Culinary Institute, said seven graduating students took part on Tuesday.
"The goal is to promote the (culinary) program, but as well, in our mission statement is to be community stewards and to give back to the community and promote culinary education and well-being in the Missoula area and western Montana," she said. "So that’s a really important part of our mission."
Elliott said graduates of the program can find jobs quickly and move from entry-level positions to management positions in six months. Many students graduate from the two-year program with very little debt, she added.
"We're one of the most affordable culinary programs in the country," she said.
The culinary students watched carefully and gave out little hints and tips as participants cut ginger, sauteed onions and whisked the yogurt with chicken juices.
Kristin Freeman said she signs up for the classes whenever they're offered.
"I learn all kinds of neat little tips for cooking at home," she said. "I learned it's much better to freeze butter for making scones, so you can grate the butter. It makes the best scones."
Freeman noted that the goal is to give people the power to make meals for as little as $4 or $5 instead of going to McDonald's or another fast-food restaurant. Indeed, the ingredients they used Tuesday would make four to six servings for a very reasonable price.
Ten-year-old Micah McNutt was all smiles as he mixed lemon juice and parsley into the carrot salad.
"I just like to cook," he said. "When I go to college, I want to do culinary school."
For more information on classes, visit missoulaclasses.com.