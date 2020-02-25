Missoula College culinary students teach Indian cooking at Food Bank

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Elliott said graduates of the program can find jobs quickly and move from entry-level positions to management positions in six months. Many students graduate from the two-year program with very little debt, she added.

"We're one of the most affordable culinary programs in the country," she said.

The culinary students watched carefully and gave out little hints and tips as participants cut ginger, sauteed onions and whisked the yogurt with chicken juices.

Kristin Freeman said she signs up for the classes whenever they're offered.

"I learn all kinds of neat little tips for cooking at home," she said. "I learned it's much better to freeze butter for making scones, so you can grate the butter. It makes the best scones."

Freeman noted that the goal is to give people the power to make meals for as little as $4 or $5 instead of going to McDonald's or another fast-food restaurant. Indeed, the ingredients they used Tuesday would make four to six servings for a very reasonable price.

Ten-year-old Micah McNutt was all smiles as he mixed lemon juice and parsley into the carrot salad.

"I just like to cook," he said. "When I go to college, I want to do culinary school."

For more information on classes, visit missoulaclasses.com.

