Missoula County Democrats forward three names to replace former state Sen. Bryce Bennett

In a statement earlier this month, Steenberg said he stepped aside to enjoy retirement, but legislation passed in the last session spurred him to re-enter politics.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He also received an endorsement from Bennett.

"Government's often under attack and while there's always room to improve, I believe many of those attacks are unwarranted," Steenberg told the committee. "I'd like our state government to change to one we can be proud of and we can partner with to take on issues such as climate change, affordable housing and how to provide equal opportunities for us all."

Olsen represents House District 100. She said in a social media post announcing her intentions to seek the state Senate spot that she has spent 40 years in public service.

"I do think I have a set of ... skills that I have shown (and) I can not only work across the aisle, but I pay really close attention to what's being done and I am effective at passing bills and killing bills," Olsen told the committee.

Severson represented House District 89 from 2018-19 after being appointed by the Missoula County Commissioners to replace state Rep. Nate McConnell, who was picked to succeed former state Sen. Cynthia Wolken. Wolken resigned in 2018 to take a job with the Department of Corrections.