Missoula County Democrats forward three names to replace former state Sen. Bryce Bennett

The Missoula County Democratic Central Committee voted Tuesday night to nominate three people to be considered for the state Senate District 50 seat vacated by Bryce Bennett.
Tom Steenberg, Dave Severson and state Rep. Andrea Olsen will now be interviewed by the Missoula County Board of Commissioners to take the seat. State law says whenever a vacancy occurs in the Legislature, it must be filled by the county's commission.
The central committee of whatever party the resigning member belonged to is responsible for sending three prospective appointees to the county board of commissioners.
It was not immediately clear when the commissioners' interviews will take place.
"Missoula Democrats are excited to send three qualified candidates for consideration to fill the remainder of Sen. Bennett’s term. Each nominee exemplifies the values of our party and aligns with the strong representation expected by the voters of Senate District 50," Shibu Arens, Missoula County Democratic Party Central Committee chair, said in a statement.
"We wish Sen. Bennett all success in his new pursuits and thank him for his years of service to our community."
Steenberg served two terms as a state legislator, representing House District 99. Prior to his political career, he served as chief of Missoula Fire.
In a statement earlier this month, Steenberg said he stepped aside to enjoy retirement, but legislation passed in the last session spurred him to re-enter politics.
He also received an endorsement from Bennett.
"Government's often under attack and while there's always room to improve, I believe many of those attacks are unwarranted," Steenberg told the committee. "I'd like our state government to change to one we can be proud of and we can partner with to take on issues such as climate change, affordable housing and how to provide equal opportunities for us all."
Olsen represents House District 100. She said in a social media post announcing her intentions to seek the state Senate spot that she has spent 40 years in public service.
"I do think I have a set of ... skills that I have shown (and) I can not only work across the aisle, but I pay really close attention to what's being done and I am effective at passing bills and killing bills," Olsen told the committee.
Severson represented House District 89 from 2018-19 after being appointed by the Missoula County Commissioners to replace state Rep. Nate McConnell, who was picked to succeed former state Sen. Cynthia Wolken. Wolken resigned in 2018 to take a job with the Department of Corrections.
He has worked over four decades as a teacher and a union organizer, he said.
"What distinguishes me in this race so that I might be able to earn your vote? The answer is I have a broad and deep lifetime of experience doing legislative skills," Severson said.
He added: "With such previous experience working with legislators, I know I can work across the aisle."
Bennett resigned on Aug. 2 to take a job with a national group that promotes voting.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com