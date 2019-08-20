Trustees for Missoula County Public Schools unanimously approved district budgets for the 2020 fiscal year Tuesday night, with about $62 million total for the elementary district and $49 million total for the high school district.
“Missoula Public Schools are proud to lead the state with engaging academics and connected teaching,” said Hatton Littman, district spokesperson, in an email announcing the meeting to approve the budget.
The budget for the upcoming year represents a slight increase from the previous year's budget. In the 2019 fiscal year, the elementary district budget totaled $60 million and the high school budget was $48 million.
As it plans for another year, the district faces bumps in everyday expenses for running schools, transporting students, and paying teachers, but roughly 90% of the general fund goes toward salaries and benefits.
This year, the general fund budget includes voter-approved levies in the elementary district of $200,519 and in the high school district of $118,986.
However, the budgets approved Tuesday night included an amendment that reduced the originally projected elementary and high school transportation levy for the 2020 fiscal year by a total of $117,000.
The amendment was made after the Missoula Redevelopment Agency approved a return of urban renewal funds in payouts to the city, county and the school district.
The remittance will be used to cover the entire cost of adding seat belts to the district's school buses. Beach Transportation, the company that supplies the district's school buses, agreed to defer this year's payment of $117,000 for seat belts to fiscal year 2021 in anticipation of the money from urban renewal coffers.
The high school debt service fund could also be reduced by $32,378 after applying the anticipated dollars from those areas, tax increment finance districts, or TIF districts. By law, that money has to be used to reduce property taxes or be designated as operating reserves for the following fiscal year. Money cannot be used as a surplus to pay for extra programming, supplies or materials.
School funding draws from many sources, including property taxes from residents and business owners. Property owners within Missoula city limits pay for the district's elementary and high schools, while outlying towns within Missoula County only pay for the district's high schools.
In addition to being divided into elementary and high school districts, the district's budgets are divided into various funds. The largest of the funds is the general fund, which includes maintenance and operational costs, such as salaries, health premiums, workers compensation, substitute salaries and utilities.