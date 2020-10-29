Missoula County sees 71% ballot return rate

"We can check live to see if ballots have been received," Seaman said. "There could be a voter who's concerned that their ballot hasn't been counted yet because they mailed it a little bit after that USPS (United States Postal Service) deadline, and the absolute worst case scenario, we would have them come here, we will void that ballot, we will make sure you get the opportunity to vote."

On Thursday, elections staff started preparing the ballots they received for tabulation, or counting, on Election Day. Seaman said he expects that Elections Center will stay busy until all votes are counted, but he feels good about their plan.

"We've got a great plan we piloted in the primary, and we've been able to scale it up a bit for the general," he said. "We've taken everything that we can and learned from the primary and built upon it, while still making sure that we're following our safety protocols and guidelines."

Although traditional polling places will be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ballots are still available for in-person voting at the Elections Center at 140 N. Russell St. If a voter opts to cast their ballot in-person, the ballot mailed to them will be voided. Voters who still need to register must also visit the Elections Office any time before noon on Monday, Nov. 2.

