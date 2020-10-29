Missoula County sees 71% ballot return rate

A flashy new electronic message board displaying reminders to drivers passing by the Missoula County Elections Office on Russell Street, satellite voter events in rural areas and paid postage included on mailed ballots are just a few of the Elections Office's efforts to make sure people get out to vote this year.
So far, it's working.
The parking lot of the Missoula County Elections Office was nearly full on Thursday, but with 71% of mailed ballots already returned, the majority of the cars belonged to staff processing the ballots.
"We are leading the state," Missoula County elections administrator Bradley Seaman said on Thursday. "We've got some other counties that are really small that are doing great, but by golly, we have in a majority of our ballots before Election Day."
Ballots are due back to the Elections Office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and elections officials are telling voters they need to drop off their ballots if they haven't already mailed them to ensure they are counted. (See box with this story for Elections Office hours and drop off sites.) Voters who have dropped or mailed their ballot can go to MyVoterPageMT.com to check if their ballot has been accepted, and call the Elections Office at 406-258-4751 with any questions or concerns.
"We can check live to see if ballots have been received," Seaman said. "There could be a voter who's concerned that their ballot hasn't been counted yet because they mailed it a little bit after that USPS (United States Postal Service) deadline, and the absolute worst case scenario, we would have them come here, we will void that ballot, we will make sure you get the opportunity to vote."
On Thursday, elections staff started preparing the ballots they received for tabulation, or counting, on Election Day. Seaman said he expects that Elections Center will stay busy until all votes are counted, but he feels good about their plan.
"We've got a great plan we piloted in the primary, and we've been able to scale it up a bit for the general," he said. "We've taken everything that we can and learned from the primary and built upon it, while still making sure that we're following our safety protocols and guidelines."
Although traditional polling places will be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ballots are still available for in-person voting at the Elections Center at 140 N. Russell St. If a voter opts to cast their ballot in-person, the ballot mailed to them will be voided. Voters who still need to register must also visit the Elections Office any time before noon on Monday, Nov. 2.
Inside the Elections Center, plexiglass barriers separate elections aides from voters and six-foot markers indicate where people should stand. A new air vent will help make sure fresh air is circulated throughout the building, and staff will make sure the building doesn't exceed a certain capacity. Seaman said there will be one staff member assigned to the door to limit contact with voters, and staff will radio to that person when it's time to let another voter into the building.
Seaman said he thinks the "ad hoc" ballot drop-off box at the Elections Office has helped a lot with voters getting their ballots in early and helped keep staff and voters healthy. On Election Day, that drop box will be taken down and voters looking to drop their ballots will be redirected a few blocks down Wyoming Street to McCormick Park. There will also be a number of other ballot drop locations throughout the county (see box with this story for details).
McCormick Park will serve as overflow parking for the Elections Office on Election Day, when voters and staff will be able to use a "park and ride" bus service running every 15 minutes from 5 a.m. until midnight.
Seaman said all voters in line by 8 p.m. on Election Day will be able to cast their ballot, but he is advising people to vote now to avoid long wait times. If there is a long wait time, elections staff will be handing out voter information pamphlets to help voters educate themselves from some of the more confusing issues so they will be able to vote more quickly when they get their ballot.
Seaman also noted other efforts of the Elections Office that have helped increase the number of ballots returned thus far, including two satellite voter events the county held a couple of weeks ago in Frenchtown and Seeley Swan, with over 300 voters attending each. For voters who didn't attend those events, the county mailed postcards with information on where ballots can be dropped off.
The county also used grant money to purchase a digital sign flashing reminders to commuters and passersby on Russell Street, and to fund communications through advertisements and social media.
Missoula County’s voter turnout was at about 62% as of Thursday morning, which Seaman said differs from the 71% ballot return rate due to inactive voters. Seaman said there are 90,000 registered voters in Missoula County and 83,000 of those are issued ballots.
The difference is due to inactive voters: voters who have had multiple communications from the Elections Office returned as undeliverable, voters who missed the last federal general election and had multiple communications returned undeliverable, or voters who had a mail ballot with multiple communications returned undeliverable.
"I crunched the numbers on this and if every person who's issued a ballot votes, we will have 86% voter turnout in Missoula County," Seaman said.
