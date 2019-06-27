The Missoula Garden Club will be accepting entries into its “Show Us What You Got Contest” through July 25, with the winners to be announced during the Western Montana Fair at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.
Prizes range from $25 to $100 in gift certificates and merchandise from the club’s sponsors, and they will be awarded to the winners in four categories.
Those categories include the best fruit and vegetable garden and best habitat garden that benefits pollinators. The best “Outdoor Living” garden award will go to the best patio or porch garden, and a final award will also go to the most unique garden.
Applicants can email their entry to missoulagardenclub@gmail.com, along with a name, address, a brief narrative about their garden and a photograph to go along with it. Finalists will be informed and visited by members of the Missoula Garden Club July 29-31.
The Missoula Garden Club is a part of the Montana Federation of Garden Clubs. Along with sponsoring the flower show every year at the Western Montana Fair, the club also devotes time to community projects. Recently they helped with landscaping the Blue Star Memorial at the Missoula Rose Garden.
For more information about the club, or to submit a mailed entry into the “Show Us What You Got Contest,” contact:
Trish Larsen, Contest Coordinator for the Missoula Garden Club
8925 LaValle Creek Road Missoula, MT 59808