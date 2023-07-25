The Clark Fork River is free of toxic algae, Missoula health officials confirmed on Tuesday.

A social media post shared around Missoula on July 12 sparked panic when it alleged two dogs were swimming in the river and subsequently became extremely sick. In the wake of the post, Missoula health officials were quick to test water for any suspicious algae that might have triggered the pets’ illness. On Tuesday they confirmed through state Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency tests there are no harmful blooms floating around the Clark Fork.

Owners of the sick dogs reached out to the Missoula City-County Health Department and reported the animals were in the water near the Harper’s Bridge Fishing Access area. According to the animals’ owner, one dog did die and another was sick, but the news release said algae isn’t to blame for the illness.

“Water samples were further corroborated by veterinary results that did not indicate the dogs’ death and illness were associated with toxins from harmful algal blooms,” the release stated.

Health department staff went down to the Harper’s Bridge area and collected samples, which were sent off to DEQ and EPA. They also didn’t visually observe any harmful blooms at the site.

“Examination under a microscope revealed organisms common in slow-moving water, including zooplankton and algae and very low levels of a cyanobacteria species,” the news release stated. “The EPA samples also did not detect toxins.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, harmful algae and cyanobacteria, sometimes called blue-green algae, can produce toxins that sicken people and animals, even to the point of death. Blooms can occur in fresh water and are more likely when water is warm, slow-moving and full of nutrients such as nitrogen and/or phosphorous.

The results were “totals” that represent combined toxins both outside and inside of cells.

Regardless, health officials urged people to be vigilant about avoiding algae in bodies of water as water temperatures rise through the summer.

“If you and your family and pets plan to recreate in the river, you should inspect the water before kids and pets enter,” health officials wrote in the release. “Do not go into water that smells bad, looks discolored, or has foam, scum, dead fish or mats of algae on the surface.”