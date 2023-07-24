A Missoula man is dead after his car slid off Highway 12 and crashed near Lolo on Friday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the man was driving a GMC SUV west on Highway 12 at mile post 17. He was a 50-year-old man from Missoula, according to a Montana Highway Patrol crash report.

The driver slid on a curve in the road. He was ejected from the car as it went off the roadway and rolled, according to highway patrol. The car stopped in a creek.

He was dead when authorities arrived. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report. The driver was the only person inside the SUV.

The crash is under investigation, but alcohol and speed were not listed as suspected factors in the preliminary report.