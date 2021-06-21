Missoula moves closer to reducing noise from train horns

Missoula is one step closer to cutting down train noise in the city.
In early June, the city's Public Works & Mobility Department ran two tests of a new system that could cut down on noise from trains entering Missoula. If the project comes to completion, trains would no longer have to blow their horns as they enter the Spruce Street/Greenough Drive railroad crossing.
Instead, a system that utilizes wayside horns could be installed. These horns direct sound at the intersections, but their reach is far less than those from the trains themselves, which reverberate around the valley as engines push through Missoula each day.
Federal law requires trains to sound horns at public road crossings unless there is an alternative system in place.
"This is a more involved process to get permission to do away with the train horn, but the wayside horn is kind of a creative approach where you still have a horn so you still fulfill that requirement," said Public Works and Mobility director Jeremy Keene. "It just focuses the sound where we need it instead of broadcasting it into the neighborhood."
Complaints about train horn noise stretch back for years. In February of last year, Missoula commissioned a study to look at the issue and several alternatives were discussed, including wayside horns and establishing a quiet zone.
Creating a quiet zone would be costly, according to a web page dedicated to the topic at EngageMissoula.com. Additional closure gates or concrete medians would have to be installed in order to prevent motorists from driving around the lowered railway crossing gate. Flashing lights and other advance notice signals would also have to be installed, as well as a pedestrian gate and a rework of the sidewalk system in the area.
The design for the quiet zone would have to be approved at the federal level, which could take around a year. An additional year could be added on to facilitate construction. The price is also higher and could end up being as much as $630,000.
Wayside horns are less expensive — an estimate has system installation at around $130,000, which could be finished within a few months. Wayside horns are already approved by the Federal Railroad Administration as an alternative to train horns, so the approval process would be easier.
"We think this is a good, cost-effective solution," Keene said. "It seems to meet the needs of the neighborhood."
Keene said many neighborhood residents were out during the test run of the system. City documents state the reach of sound from the wayside horns was far less than a train horn.
A large swath of land around the intersection experiences over 92 decibels from the trains and the 80-92 decibel range stretches past east Broadway. With the wayside horns, only a small portion of the 80-92 range extends to the neighborhood. The loudest sounds occur in the area immediately next to the railroad tracks.
"We've heard complaints about train noise and I think in the past few years it's gotten worse because they're more trains," Keene said. "It went from just a few times a day to multiple times through a day and multiple times through the night.
"I would say that the number of complaints we've been hearing has gone up in the past year or two."
Montana Rail Link, which operates the railway, said between 20 and 30 trains pass through Missoula on a daily basis.
"Safety is the guiding value behind everything we do at MRL and the safety of the public and our employees is our top priority. The train horn is a proven safety device, and the use of the train horn is regulated by federal law," a statement from Montana Rail Link said. "Although MRL is not leading the Missoula quiet zone process, we do not have any objection to the use of a wayside horn, which would replace the routine sounding of the train horn by MRL train crews.
"Any solution, including a wayside horn, would need to follow all applicable federal regulations and must be interconnected with our existing grade crossing signal system."
Funding would likely come through the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, Keene said. The project still has to come up to the agency's board before it can move to city council for approval.
