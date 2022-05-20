 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missoula officials search for 62-year-old man

mark hurst alert

Montana Department of Justice alert. 

Missoula law enforcement is searching for a 62-year-old man, according to a Montana Department of Justice alert. 

Mark V. Hurst last made contact in Missoula on May 12 in the Michael Road area at about 9 a.m. He hasn't had any contact with anyone since then, the alert said. 

Hurst is described by authorities as 5 feet, 11 inches and weighing about 230 pounds. He is white with brown hair and brown eyes. 

He drives a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder convertible. It has Washington State plates. Its plate number is unknown. 

Hurst has stage 4 colon cancer, is diabetic and has a colostomy bag. There is concern for his well being and safety, the alert said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact 911 or the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300. 

