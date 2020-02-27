Missoula relaunches director search

The man hired by the City of Missoula to lead the Development Services office has decided not to take the job.

According to a press release from the city, Josh Martin has "elected to remain in Florida because of family issues that arose since he accepted the position."

Martin was supposed to start in March after leaving a job in Florida. According to the Palm Beach Daily News, Martin has accepted a job as a developer consultant in Palm Beach.

The city will temporarily turn to a veteran of the Development Service's office to fill the role, according to a press release from city communications director Ginny Merriam. Don Verrue will take the job until a permanent candidate can be found. Before he retired in 2018, Verrue served as assistant director of Development Services as well as the city's chief building official.