Missoula relaunches director search

The man hired by the City of Missoula to lead the Development Services office has decided not to take the job.
According to a press release from the city, Josh Martin has "elected to remain in Florida because of family issues that arose since he accepted the position."
Martin was supposed to start in March after leaving a job in Florida. According to the Palm Beach Daily News, Martin has accepted a job as a developer consultant in Palm Beach.
You have free articles remaining.
The city will temporarily turn to a veteran of the Development Service's office to fill the role, according to a press release from city communications director Ginny Merriam. Don Verrue will take the job until a permanent candidate can be found. Before he retired in 2018, Verrue served as assistant director of Development Services as well as the city's chief building official.
"As we launch a new recruitment, we’re committed to maintaining and improving our service during a very busy time in our permitting arena," Merriam wrote wrote. "We were fortunate to be able to bring back a trusted and skilled professional, Don Verrue, to serve as interim director. Don is respected in and out of City Hall and will provide the leadership we need as we recruit for a permanent director."
She noted that Public Works director Jeremy Keene, who has served as interim director at Development Services to date, "will continue to have a hand in Development Services as we work through several big initiatives, leaving the day-to-day operations to Don."
Verrue’s appointment also allows Keene to resume his duties as Public Works director, she added.
“From the candidates we attracted during our last recruitment, we know the role of planning director is interesting, challenging and attractive, and we have every reason to believe we’ll find a talented, committed public servant to fill this important position of leadership in our community,” Mayor John Engen said in a statement.