Missoula to close West Broadway Island for six weeks

West Broadway Island, an area of the Clark Fork River that has long been used by unsheltered people as a camping area, will be closed for six weeks starting on May 27 for environmental restoration and cleanup.
Standing near the Broadway entrance to the island on Tuesday afternoon, Parks and Recreation director Donna Gaukler told assembled media that camping has increased in the area due to the pandemic.
"This area is unsafe for people to camp," she said. "We cannot install any kind of sanitary facilities because it's in the river way and we cannot provide the kind of support services that are appropriate for safe camp.
"What we did acquire the land for was to be this beautiful park."
Improvements to the area totaling around $800,000 were finished in 2019 using Missoula Redevelopment Agency funds to make the site accessible as a park space.
Missoula's homeless population is around 350 people, according to Poverello Center Executive Director Amy Allison Thompson. An emergency winter shelter at Johnson Street, which served an average 82 people per night, was closed on April 30.
Jeff Gicklhorn, a conservation lands program manager for Missoula, said that a week following the Johnson Street closure, around 29 tents were on the island. The number is normally around 8 to 10 per night, according to Missoula Parks and Recreation officials.
"We do understand that some people have difficulty indoors and so we need to find spaces for everybody," Gaukler said. "That's going to be both the short- and long-term fix that we'll know more about in the next few weeks.
"As far as keeping this space open to the public, it's really about the principles of crime prevention through environmental design."
CDC guidelines for congregate settings and homeless shelters such as the Poverello Center are also leading to more people living unsheltered. Normally the facility could shelter up to 175 people, but that number is now 88, Thompson said.
The Pov had to turn away around 50 people on May 21 because it was at capacity, Thompson said.
West Broadway Island is within a block of the Poverello Center.
"The lack of shelter capacity and then, obviously, the huge crisis we're facing in terms of housing in our community really is the perfect storm of having a lot of folks experiencing unsheltered homelessness right now and being really visible in the community," Thompson said.
In November 2020, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space was opened to serve as an area for homeless people to camp. In February, there were around 25 residents at the camp and three people who had come to the site were eventually able to find permanent housing, officials said at the time. It is a combined effort between Hope Rescue Mission in Missoula as well as United Way of Missoula with support from Missoula County.
City staff and local partners are looking for additional areas for safe camping near the city, according to a Monday news release about the Broadway Island closure.
"I feel the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space has gone really well and been a good model for our community ... I'm definitely, and the Poverello (Center) is definitely, in support of the possibility of having more camping space in our community for folks right now while we are facing this crisis," Thompson said.
While city officials are working with the Poverello Center on the island closure, there has been recent friction. Earlier this month, the Poverello Center posted an item on its website titled, "Poverello Center speaks out against clearing encampments."
In that piece, Thompson is quoted as saying, "We are distressed by the recent actions of the Missoula Police Department to clear Broadway Island without other suitable locations for these individuals to go."
However, Thompson has since met with Mayor John Engen and said the city has done "a nice job" with the process surrounding closure of the island.
"I think we've generally done a really good job of collaborating," Thompson said. "I think we had a bit of a breakdown in communication for a while there, but I do believe that has turned around."
