Missoula to close West Broadway Island for six weeks

Jeff Gicklhorn, a conservation lands program manager for Missoula, said that a week following the Johnson Street closure, around 29 tents were on the island. The number is normally around 8 to 10 per night, according to Missoula Parks and Recreation officials.

"We do understand that some people have difficulty indoors and so we need to find spaces for everybody," Gaukler said. "That's going to be both the short- and long-term fix that we'll know more about in the next few weeks.

"As far as keeping this space open to the public, it's really about the principles of crime prevention through environmental design."

CDC guidelines for congregate settings and homeless shelters such as the Poverello Center are also leading to more people living unsheltered. Normally the facility could shelter up to 175 people, but that number is now 88, Thompson said.

The Pov had to turn away around 50 people on May 21 because it was at capacity, Thompson said.

West Broadway Island is within a block of the Poverello Center.