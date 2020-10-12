Missoula's future fire risk faces wide-ranging plan

A person can read the language of fire written all across the sides of Blue and Black mountains along Missoula’s southern fringe.
But fire doesn’t read, and that’s a problem for those trying to prepare for it. It will burn where and when it can. Standing on the side of Blue Mountain and looking over at Black Mountain’s 2003 burn scars, a group of those planners ran through what they hope they can do to avoid future catastrophe.
“Look at those houses nestled down below us in O’Brien Creek,” said Michael Albritton, coordinator of Wildfire Adapted Missoula. “We can’t see jurisdictional boundaries, and neither can fire. The Black Mountain fire didn’t stop when it hit Forest Service or private or (state) boundaries.”
On Black Mountain, some hillsides still have spindly tree trunks poking above grass, which has replaced the dense lodgepole groves that remain on unburned slopes. On Blue Mountain, prescription burning has produced wide-spaced stands of Ponderosa pine next to unburned, dense thickets of underbrush and Douglas fir.
Some of those changes were planned. Others were imposed by wildfire. Albritton and his colleagues want to push more for planned actions as a way to avoid unplanned results.
“We’re behind the curve if we’re thinking about putting these in when the fire starts,” Albritton said. “We’re proposing fuel breaks along main Forest Service roads, which gives better access to first responders and gives them areas to anchor their suppression action safely.”
Fire breaks have drawn criticism nationally because under new Forest Service rules, they can be authorized with little environmental review or public oversight. But the tempo of wildfire activity has increased nationally as well, with longer, drier summers lengthening wildfire seasons and increasing the risk to homes and developments on the wildland-urban interface, or WUI.
“Wildfire continues to be our number-one hazard,” said Missoula County Emergency Management Office Director Adriane Beck. “It drives our spending and mitigation efforts. If we don’t have work getting done on private property, we’re not finishing the work.”
That work includes things like hardening homes to resist igniting during a wildfire, and getting landowners to clear ignition zones around their homes to lower the risk of fire approaching too close. One of Wildfire Adapted Missoula’s main goals is to evaluate homes in the WUI so their owners can get to work reducing their exposure.
Missoula District Ranger Jen Henseik said that advance planning pays off when a wildfire gets going. The first thing a fire incident commander asks her when developing a strategy is “where’s the list of values at risk, the previous fire scars, the treated areas?”
To help people understand what proactive measures they can take, the Forest Service has created a multi-media story map explaining the vision of Wildfire Adapted Missoula, how it fits into the National Cohesive Strategy for wildfire response, and how the multiple jurisdictions can work together to reduce vulnerabilities.
“People ask me what the end state looks like,” Henseik said. “There isn’t an end state. We are reintroducing fire on the landscape on a regular basis. It’s constant maintenance.”
