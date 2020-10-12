Missoula's future fire risk faces wide-ranging plan

A person can read the language of fire written all across the sides of Blue and Black mountains along Missoula’s southern fringe.

But fire doesn’t read, and that’s a problem for those trying to prepare for it. It will burn where and when it can. Standing on the side of Blue Mountain and looking over at Black Mountain’s 2003 burn scars, a group of those planners ran through what they hope they can do to avoid future catastrophe.

“Look at those houses nestled down below us in O’Brien Creek,” said Michael Albritton, coordinator of Wildfire Adapted Missoula. “We can’t see jurisdictional boundaries, and neither can fire. The Black Mountain fire didn’t stop when it hit Forest Service or private or (state) boundaries.”

On Black Mountain, some hillsides still have spindly tree trunks poking above grass, which has replaced the dense lodgepole groves that remain on unburned slopes. On Blue Mountain, prescription burning has produced wide-spaced stands of Ponderosa pine next to unburned, dense thickets of underbrush and Douglas fir.

Some of those changes were planned. Others were imposed by wildfire. Albritton and his colleagues want to push more for planned actions as a way to avoid unplanned results.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}