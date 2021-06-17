Missoulians rank housing, homelessness as biggest concerns in survey

The city of Missoula released survey results Wednesday showing residents are most concerned with housing and homelessness.
City staff will use the survey to help shape budget proposals for fiscal year 2022, according to a news release.
In a broad question at the beginning of the survey, Missoulians listed the overall most pressing issues facing the city as housing (31.6% of respondents), homelessness and poverty (15.7%) and cost of living (13.5%).
Of the 603 residents surveyed, 34.4% rated quality of life as excellent, while 40.9% rated it as good. Additionally, 17.8% surveyed said their quality of life was average.
This represents a 3.89% decrease from 2018 to 2021 in those who rated life as excellent or good in Missoula.
Quality of life by ward differed. Ward 3 has the highest ranking, with 81.4% of respondents rating quality of life as excellent or good. Ward 6 ranks lowest, with 65.2% of residents responding excellent or good.
Respondents were asked to rank city services in importance, how satisfied they were with them and how willing they would be to fund them. Housing affordability services provided by Missoula and planning and managing growth services rank highest in importance. City mental health care and street repairs are close behind.
Respondents are most satisfied with city services provided by the parks department, followed by fire services.
Citizens surveyed are least satisfied with housing affordability services, planning and traffic management.
Fire services, access to mental health care and housing affordability are the three most important areas for increased funding, according to those surveyed.
More than half surveyed own their residence, while 41.8% rent. Nearly half reported a total household income under $55,000.
The telephone survey was conducted by WestGroup Research and 603 people responded. All are registered voters. The same methodology for a similar survey in 2018 was used.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com