Missoulians rank housing, homelessness as biggest concerns in survey

The city of Missoula released survey results Wednesday showing residents are most concerned with housing and homelessness.

City staff will use the survey to help shape budget proposals for fiscal year 2022, according to a news release.

In a broad question at the beginning of the survey, Missoulians listed the overall most pressing issues facing the city as housing (31.6% of respondents), homelessness and poverty (15.7%) and cost of living (13.5%).

Of the 603 residents surveyed, 34.4% rated quality of life as excellent, while 40.9% rated it as good. Additionally, 17.8% surveyed said their quality of life was average.

This represents a 3.89% decrease from 2018 to 2021 in those who rated life as excellent or good in Missoula.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Quality of life by ward differed. Ward 3 has the highest ranking, with 81.4% of respondents rating quality of life as excellent or good. Ward 6 ranks lowest, with 65.2% of residents responding excellent or good.