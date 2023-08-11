State officials are looking to connect with people affected by a 2021 fire that ravaged homes and property along the south end of Flathead Lake.

As the trial for the man accused of starting the massive blaze inches closer, the Montana Attorney General’s Office and Lake County Attorney’s Office seek details from Lake County residents impacted by the fire.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced in May 2022 that Craig A. McCrea was charged in connection with the Boulder 2700 fire, which started on July 31, 2021. The fire quickly grew to over 1,000 acres and destroyed more than a dozen homes, buildings and structures in the area. It also forced numerous evacuations for Finley Point residents.

Locals whose property was either destroyed or damaged, or people who were evacuated because of the fire, are encouraged to reach out to Lake County Det. Brian Hines at 406-883-7301.

McCrea’s trial date is scheduled for Oct. 13, 2023. He’s facing three felony arson charges. Evidence gathered by prosecution alleges he started a series of forest fires near Flathead Lake that grew into a large blaze. Damages from the fire were estimated at several million dollars.

The Montana Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.