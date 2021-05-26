More than half of eligible Missoulians vaccinated

More than half of Missoula County's eligible population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, local health department officials said Wednesday.
At a morning press conference, the county reported 52.3% of individuals age 12 or older are fully vaccinated and 61.1% have had at least one dose of the vaccine.
In order to reach herd immunity, the county needs to fully vaccinate 85% of its eligible population or 75% of its total population.
D'Shane Barnett, the county's incoming health officer, said Missoula County has a lot to be proud of in terms of its vaccination efforts.
"I think that our health department has been very proactive in trying to get vaccinations available and get that in the arms of our community members," said Barnett, who will officially take over in early June.
Despite progress, Barnett said the health department is still working to educate people who are hesitant to get the vaccine.
Veterans Affairs officials said last week the two biggest concerns they hear during informational meetings are if the vaccine had adequate testing and if it has GPS trackers in it, which is a conspiracy theory.
When asked about the health department's strategies regarding vaccine concerns and misinformation, Barnett said, "the more information we can get into people's hands, the more comfortable we can make them."
Dr. Sophia Newcomer, an assistant professor at the University of Montana Center for Population Health Research, spoke at the press conference and said people who are concerned or hesitant should talk with a medical professional, such as their primary care doctor.
"There's people in our community that do study vaccines and know quite a bit about vaccines. We just need to get those voices out there as well," said Newcomer, who spent 10 years in vaccine research in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control.
County health officials said earlier this month they are working to make getting the vaccine more convenient. Once eligibility is open to everyone, they will have a better picture of how truly hesitant the local population is to get the vaccine.
Barnett believes the vaccine is "readily available" and encouraged younger populations to seek it out, he said. COVID-19 cases have been highest in the 20 to 29 age group nearly every week since the beginning of January, according to county data.
As of Wednesday, nearly 44% of the 20 to 29 age group has had at least one vaccine dose. Comparatively, the percent of those between 30 to 59 who have received at least one dose is in the low 60s.
In the 12 to 19 age group, 25.01% have had at least one dose. The health department has pushed for that group to get vaccinated in recent weeks following the approval of the Pfizer shot for children 12 and older.
"When we look at the numbers and we see the low rates of vaccination among those 29 and under, it's not because the vaccine is not available," Barnett said. "So what we need to do is really encourage those populations, who, you know might (not) be doing it because they don't feel like they themselves are personally at risk."
The Missoula Health Department is running vaccine clinics every day at Southgate Mall. They run from 3 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Friday clinics run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All clinics at Southgate Mall are open to walk-ups, but appointments can also be made at bit.ly/3bRwdp5. The clinics will be open Memorial Day weekend during normal weekend hours, as well as on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"It's not about just protecting yourself, it's about protecting others and protecting the health of the community," Barnett said.
On Tuesday, Missoula County also announced it would open its offices to the public on June 1 and that masks will not be required.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com