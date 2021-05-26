More than half of eligible Missoulians vaccinated

Barnett believes the vaccine is "readily available" and encouraged younger populations to seek it out, he said. COVID-19 cases have been highest in the 20 to 29 age group nearly every week since the beginning of January, according to county data.

As of Wednesday, nearly 44% of the 20 to 29 age group has had at least one vaccine dose. Comparatively, the percent of those between 30 to 59 who have received at least one dose is in the low 60s.

In the 12 to 19 age group, 25.01% have had at least one dose. The health department has pushed for that group to get vaccinated in recent weeks following the approval of the Pfizer shot for children 12 and older.

"When we look at the numbers and we see the low rates of vaccination among those 29 and under, it's not because the vaccine is not available," Barnett said. "So what we need to do is really encourage those populations, who, you know might (not) be doing it because they don't feel like they themselves are personally at risk."

The Missoula Health Department is running vaccine clinics every day at Southgate Mall. They run from 3 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.