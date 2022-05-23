Mullan BUILD project open house to take place on May 26

Missoula County is inviting neighbors and interested parties to attend a Mullan BUILD project open house. The open house will take place on Thursday, May 26 from 4-6 p.m. at the Hellgate Elementary cafeteria in building three on Flynn Lane.

Now that construction has begun on this project, the BUILD team is welcoming community members to review the project's design plans during this event. The open house will allow the public to view maps one-on-one with team members and ask specific questions about their property and the overall construction schedule.

Missoula County received a $13 million federal BUILD grant to construct a new infrastructure network in the Mullan Road area. This federal grant, coupled with $8 million in local funding from the city and county, will support the first phase of the Mullan BUILD project.

Construction has already begun on utility lines in the area and will help to provide the groundwork needed to complete street connectivity for future homes and businesses.

Neighbors in the region have likely already experienced traffic control and delays throughout the construction areas. The project team hopes that this open house will help to answer questions, provide resources and serve as a place of discussion about what people can expect with upcoming construction.

