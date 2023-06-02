Plans to demolish a partially collapsed six-story apartment building in Iowa could become more clear. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson says officials likely would announce Friday that a company would plan out a “very systematic approach” for the building after a section crumbled last weekend and left three tenants missing and feared dead. It’s a difficult task because officials have said the remains of the building have continued to shift, leaving an unstable building that eventually will collapse on its own. Adding to the challenge is a giant pile of brick and steel at the base of the building that is helping to hold up the structure but also may contain the remains of people killed in the collapse.