Today is Monday, June 19, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Monday, June 19
Mass shootings and violence across the U.S. over the weekend killed at least six people including a Pennsylvania state trooper and left dozens injured. The shootings follow a surge in homicides and other violence over the past several years that experts say accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic. They happened in suburban Chicago, Washington state, central Pennsylvania, St. Louis, Southern California and Baltimore. Experts disagree over causes of the increased violence. It could be due to the prevalence of guns in America, less aggressive police tactics or a decline in prosecutions for misdemeanor weapon offenses.
Americans across the country are observing the relatively new Juneteenth federal holiday with festivals, parades, cookouts and other gatherings. On a long holiday weekend seen by many as a reason for a party, others are urging quiet reflection about the end of slavery and the treatment of Black Americans throughout U.S. history. Although end-of-slavery celebrations are new in many areas, in Memphis, where the slave trade once thrived, the Juneteenth holiday has been celebrated since long before it became a designated federal holiday in 2021. This year, Tennessee lawmakers approved it as a state holiday as well. Schools and federal buildings will be closed Monday to observe the holiday.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he wrapped up a two-day high-stakes visit to Beijing aimed at easing soaring tensions between the countries. The 35-minute meeting was expected, but neither side confirmed it would happen until a State Department official announced it just an hour before. In earlier meetings between Blinken and senior Chinese officials, the two sides expressed willingness to talk but showed little inclination to bend from hardened positions on disagreements ranging from trade, to Taiwan, to human rights conditions in China and Hong Kong, to Chinese military assertiveness in the South China Sea, to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Wyndham Clark is the U.S. Open champion and certainly played the part. All he did was hold his nerve against a world-class collection of contenders. Clark held off Rory McIlroy to win by one shot at Los Angeles Country Club. And to think two months ago the 29-year-old from Denver was looking for his first PGA Tour title. Now he has two wins and is a major champion. And he likely will be part of the Ryder Cup team this fall. It was more disappointment for McIlroy. He birdied his first hole and that was his only birdie.
A Russian court has opened a new trial of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny that could keep him behind bars for decades. The trial is taking place at a maximum security prison in Melekhovo, 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Moscow, where the Kremlin’s archfoe is serving a nine-year sentence for fraud and contempt of court. Navalny has said that the new extremism charges, which he rejected as “absurd,” could keep him in prison for another 30 years. He said an investigator told him that he would also face a separate military court trial on terrorism charges that could potentially carry a life sentence.
President Joe Biden ramps up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. In the back half of June, Biden’s campaign will have over 20 fundraisers involving the president, Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff. More than half of the fundraisers are with the president, who will also be traveling to New York, Maryland and Illinois. His campaign is involved in a broader effort to unite a diverse Democratic coalition behind Biden as the Republicans undergo what could be a large and divisive primary.
About 1.5 million people have lost Medicaid coverage in more than two dozen states as a post-pandemic purge of the rolls gets underway. Data analyzed by The Associated Press show some states have dropped coverage for more than half the people whose eligibility cases were decided in April or May. States were prohibited from removing people from Medicaid during the pandemic. But that ban was lifted in April. President Joe Biden's administration is urging states to slow down because of fears that some eligible people are getting dropped for not filling out paperwork.
DC and Warner Bros.’ long-in-the-works superhero movie “The Flash" opened to $55 million in its first three days in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. Though a fair amount of money by normal standards and enough to take first place, it’s also muted by superhero standards. It was a crowded weekend at the multiplex. In addition to “The Flash” there was the new Pixar family film “Elemental,” which got second place, and the horror-comedy “The Blackening.” The only big win was Wes Anderson’s starry “Asteroid City” which earned $720,000 from just six theaters.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
On June 19, 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was approved by the U.S. Senate, 73-27, after surviving a lengthy filibuster.
In 1936, German heavyweight boxer Max Schmeling knocks out previously unbeaten Joe Louis in the 12th round. Schmeling’s victory sets off a pro…
***