Pakistani police are keeping up their siege around the home of Imran Khan as a 24-hour deadline given to the former premier to hand over suspects sheltered inside expired. The siege and the authorities' demand for the suspects, wanted in violent protests over Khan’s recent detention, has angered the former prime minister’s many followers. It is also raising concerns about more clashes between them and the security forces on Thursday. Last week, Khan’s supporters attacked public property and military installations after he was dragged out of a courtroom and arrested. At least 10 people were killed in clashes with police across the country. The violence subsided only when Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered Khan’s release.