This bonus episode of Hot off the Wire looks at the state of abortion access in the United State one year after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Stories include:

» A year after the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, 25 million women of childbearing age now live in states where the law makes abortions harder to get. Saturday is the one year anniversary of the court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which struck down Roe v. Wade. Abortion law is now in the hands of state lawmakers and courts.

» Most Republican-led states have restricted abortion. Fourteen ban abortion in most cases at any point in pregnancy. Twenty Democratic-leaning states have protected access to abortion. Many women are traveling across state lines to end their pregnancies. Because of reporting lags and gaps in data, the number of abortions across the U.S. since Dobbs is not completely clear.

» Many maternal care doctors in states that have restrictive abortion laws are facing the choice of whether to stay or leave after last year's Supreme Court decision. The doctors are weighing tough questions about medical ethics, their own families and whether they can provide good care without risking their careers or winding up in prison.

» New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a law to protect doctors in the state who prescribe abortion pills to patients in other states where the procedure is outlawed. The law was signed Friday, a year after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the nationwide right to abortion. It bars New York officials from cooperating with certain legal actions initiated in states where abortion is banned, such as arrests or extraditions.

» President Joe Biden is banking on reproductive rights to be a galvanizing issue for voters in 2024. The Democrat is collecting three top-level endorsements, issuing an executive order to bolster access to contraception and hosting a rally Friday ahead of the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision that overturned federal abortion protections. The endorsements are from Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and Emily’s List.

—The Associated Press

