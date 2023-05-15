Turkey’s presidential elections appear to be heading toward a second-round runoff. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled his country for 20 years, is leading his chief challenger but is short of the votes needed for an outright reelection. With the votes of Turkish citizens living abroad still being counted on Monday, Erdogan had 49.3% of the votes, with his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, garnering 45%, according to state-run media. Erdogan, 69, told supporters he could still win but would respect the nation’s decision if the race went to a runoff on May 28. The vote is being closely watched to see if the key NATO country remains under the control of the increasingly authoritarian president or can embark on a more democratic course.