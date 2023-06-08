On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» Intense smoke blanketed the northeastern United States for a second day Wednesday, turning the air a yellowish gray and prompting warnings for people to stay inside and keep windows closed. The smoke is flowing from dozens of wildfires burning in several Canadian provinces.
» A federal grand jury investigating Donald Trump in Florida has heard from at least one additional witness Wednesday amid signs that the Justice Department is moving toward a possible indictment over the former president’s mishandling of classified documents.
» Flooding from a dam breach in the Kherson region of Ukraine has killed at least five residents.
» Authorities say an attacker with a knife has stabbed several very young children and at least one adult, leaving some with life-threatening injuries, in a lakeside park in a town in the French Alps.
People are also reading…
» Pope Francis is in “good general condition” following a three-hour operation to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall.
» Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has disclosed that she received a $1,200 congratulatory floral display from Oprah Winfrey and $6,580 in designer clothing for a magazine photo shoot in her first months as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.
» Nikola Jokic’s historic night puts Denver ahead in the NBA Finals, the Blue Jays and Brewers pick up strong wins on the diamond, Canadian wildfires cause postponements in sports and soccer star Lionel Messi is coming to the U.S.
» The Iron Sheik, a former pro wrestler who played a burly, bombastic villain in 1980s battles with some of the sport’s biggest stars, has died at age 81.
» Grammy-winning pianist George Winston has died. Winston blended jazz, classical, folk and other stylings on such million-selling albums as “Autumn,” “Winter Into Spring” and “December.”
» Mike Pence has opened his presidential bid with an unusually forceful denunciation of former President Donald Trump over Jan. 6, Trump's temperament and abortion.
» Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest and covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze.
» Opening statements are underway in the trial of a former Florida sheriff's deputy charged with failing to stop the Parkland school massacre five years ago.
» Pope Francis underwent successful surgery to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall, the latest maladies to befall the 86-year-old pontiff who had part of his colon removed two years ago.
» The fallout from the breach of a dam along a front line of Russia’s war in Ukraine is wreaking havoc on lives, livelihoods and the environment.
» Chris Licht was ousted as chief executive at CNN, following a series of missteps and plunging ratings.
» Prince Harry has rejected a suggestion that a lack of evidence meant his phone wasn’t hacked by reporters for Mirror Group Newspapers.
» New York City has filed a lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia, claiming that the automakers’ vehicles are too susceptible to theft.
» After a payment pause that has lasted more than three years, more than 40 million student loan borrowers will be on the hook for payments starting in late August.
About this program
Host Terry Lipshetz is a senior producer for Lee Enterprises. Besides producing the daily Hot off the Wire news podcast, Terry conducts periodic interviews for this Behind the Headlines program, co-hosts the Streamed & Screened movies and television program and is the producer of Across the Sky, a podcast dedicated to weather and climate.
Lee Enterprises produces many national, regional and sports podcasts. Learn more here.
Why scientists are putting tiny pants on poisonous tree frogs, and more of today's top videos
Why scientists in South America are putting tiny pants on tiny poisonous tree frogs, watch a pair of endangered tiger cubs swim for the first time at the London Zoo, and more of today's top videos.
Some frogs wear bright colors to indicate they are of an extremely poisonous variety, but now they’re being outfitted with pants for science! …
Just as moving as watching a baby take its first steps is this footage of these critically endangered tiger cubs taking their first swim. At t…
Evacuations are continuing along Ukraine's Dnipro River, as fears of a humanitarian disaster rise following the attack on a major Russian-held…
The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric dam is one of the most significant disasters since the start of the war in Ukraine. Tens of…
A new study shows that leading manufacturers knew about the toxicity of “forever chemicals” and intentionally kept the information from the pu…
Some reproductive health campaigners in southern Africa are hoping for a change in Namibia's abortion ban, which they say has forced many wome…
The PGA Tour has announced a shock merger with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit, rocking the golfing world with a bombshell deal aimed at end…
An Italian fisherman caught a catfish that would have broken the world record for the largest ever to be caught, but lost out on the milestone…