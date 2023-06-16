On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Three people have been killed after a tornado tore through the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton, leaving dozens more injured widespread damage.

» U.S. officials say the Department of Energy is among a small number of federal agencies compromised in a Russian cyber-extortion gang’s global hack of a file-transfer program popular with corporations and governments.

» The federal effort to expand internet access to every U.S. home has taken a major step forward with the announcement of $930 million in grants to shore up connections in dozens of places where significant connectivity gaps persist.

» Pope Francis has been discharged from the Rome hospital where he had abdominal surgery nine days earlier to repair a hernia and remove painful scarring.

» The United States has deployed a nuclear-powered submarine capable of carrying about 150 Tomahawk missiles to South Korea.

» Russia accused Australia of “Russophobic hysteria” for canceling the lease on the land where Moscow wanted to build its new embassy.

» There's another chance to see five planets lined up in the sky. Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, Uranus and Mercury will appear together before sunrise on Saturday, weather permitting.

» A historic first round at the U.S. Open sees two Americans atop the leaderboard with record starts, the Orioles finish out a 5-1 homestand by beating Toronto, the Rays are baseball's first 50-win team this season, the Phillies are over .500 for the first time in more than a month following a win over Arizona and the U.S. men's soccer team has a new coach: their former coach.

» The suspect in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is expected to strike a plea deal to state murder and hate charges that would ensure at least a life sentence for the attack that killed five people and wounded 17.

» President Joe Biden has highlighted progress in chipping away at so-called junk fees as a “win for consumers" while meeting at the White House with executives from Live Nation, Airbnb and other companies that have taken steps to embrace more transparent pricing.

» Authorities say an American man has been arrested over the death of one U.S. tourist and an assault on another near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany after he allegedly pushed the two women down a steep slope.

» The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog is visiting Europe’s largest atomic power plant in southern Ukraine.

» Americans increased their spending at retailers last month despite pressure from still-high inflation and rising borrowing costs.

» The Supreme Court has preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children.

» The outcome of past cases against defendants accused of hoarding classified documents looms as an ominous guidepost for the legal jeopardy Donald Trump could face.

» A committee of lawmakers has harshly rebuked former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

» The head of the United Nations attacked fossil fuel companies Thursday, accusing them of betraying future generations and undermining efforts to phase out a product he called “incompatible with human survival.”

» Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a long second career as a British lawmaker, has died. She was 87.