Today is Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, May 16
President Joe Biden will discuss the debt limit with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and congressional leaders at the White House. It's a high-profile Tuesday afternoon session with reverberations across the globe ahead of the president's trip to the Group of Seven summit in Japan. Early outlines of a potential deal are beginning to emerge despite the painstakingly slow negotiations. But expectations are low for an agreement as staff talks are expected to continue. McCarthy is prodding Biden to move faster toward a deal. The U.S. Treasury is warning that the U.S. could run out of cash to keep paying the nation’s bills as soon as June 1 if there is no agreement.
Ukrainian air defenses have thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv, shooting down all 18 missiles aimed at the capital with the help of Western-supplied weapons. The assault early Tuesday came as European leaders sought new ways to punish Russia for the war and a Chinese envoy sought traction for Beijing’s peace proposal. Loud explosions boomed over Kyiv as the nighttime attack combined Russian missiles launched from the air, sea and land in an apparent attempt to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defenses. No casualties were reported as Western-supplied weapons helped fend off the assault. A Ukrainian oficial said Russia’s latest attack on Kyiv was “exceptional in its density."
President Joe Biden plans to mark Jewish American Heritage Month by highlighting his administration’s efforts to combat antisemitism at a White House reception that will feature performances from the stars of the Broadway revival of “Parade." While Biden plans to use his remarks to celebrate the contributions of Jewish Americans, he also will reflect on his decision to make another run for the White House that was shaped by a 2017 neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville. That's according to a White House official who requested anonymity to preview the president’s remarks. Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, both 2023 Tony Award nominees for their performance in “Parade," are set to perform at the reception.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a nearly $11 billion investment on Tuesday to help bring affordable clean energy to rural communities throughout the country. Rural electric cooperatives, renewable energy companies and electric utilities will be able to apply for funding through two programs, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said during a media briefing on Monday. Funding for these programs comes from the Inflation Reduction Act, which has generated hundreds of billions of dollars for renewable energy transition and environmental cleanup.
The recent failures of a trio of midsize banks has once again raised questions on whether executive compensation is tilted toward short-term gains rather than companies' long-term health. The executives at Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank were paid millions of dollars over their tenures up until their banks failed. The bulk of their compensation was made up of company stock. While that stock is now largely worthless, the CEOs pocketed millions from the planned sales of their shares over a period of years. The heads of the two of the three failed banks will appear Tuesday in front of the Senate Banking Committee to respond to questions about why their banks went under and what regulators could have done to avoid the calamities.
Nebraska lawmakers are set to take up debate on a plan that would tack on a proposed 12-week abortion ban to a bill that would ban gender-affirming care in transgender minors. The combination of the two highly contentious measures sets up what could be the most volatile debate of the session. Conservatives were stung last month when their bill to ban abortion at around six weeks of pregnancy failed by a single vote to break a filibuster, and the bill was declared done for the session. But last week, conservatives sought to resurrect the issue by crafting a proposal to ban abortion at 12 weeks and attaching it to the trans health bill.
Democrats’ narrow majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is on the line Tuesday with two special elections that will determine which party controls the chamber. One of those special elections is expected to swing Republicans’ way, but the other in Delaware County, in the Philadelphia suburbs, will be more competitive. The stakes are high: A Democratic victory in Delaware County would give first-term Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro at least one chamber to aid his agenda going into the final month of budget negotiations. The results could also affect a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights that legislative Republicans are one House vote away from putting before voters as a referendum.
Kentucky Republicans are picking a nominee to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in Tuesday's primary elections. Two bitter rivals for the GOP nomination have dominated the conversation, but only one of the 12 contenders for the party's nod will emerge to take on Beshear. Attorney General Daniel Cameron and former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft both have ties to former President Donald Trump, but Trump chose to endorse Cameron. If Cameron wins, he would be the first Black major-party nominee for Kentucky governor in the state's history. Beshear has managed the state through a series of crises and faces nominal opposition in his own party's primary.
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2, including intern, at congressman's Virginia office
U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia says a man with a baseball bat walked into his Fairfax office, asked for him, and assaulted two of his workers. Fairfax City Police in northern Virginia said in a tweet that a man is in custody and that the victims were treated for non life-threatening injuries. The Virginia Democrat said the man entered his district office Monday morning and asked for him before before the attack that injured two women in his office — an outreach director and an intern working her first day on the job. He said he knew of no motive for the attack.
Closing arguments are expected to begin Tuesday at the second rape trial of “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson. Masterson is charged with raping three women at his Los Angeles home between 2001 and 2003. Attorneys for both sides rested their cases Friday. Masterson’s first trial ended in a mistrial in December. Jurors were hopelessly deadlocked on all three counts. The 47-year-old actor has pleaded not guilty. He could get 45 years in prison if convicted on all three counts. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller will be first to give a closing argument in court Tuesday morning.
The Cannes red carpet springs to life again Tuesday as the 76th Cannes Film Festival gets underway with the premiere of the Louis XV period drama “Jeanne du Barry,” with Johnny Depp. This year’s Cannes is unspooling against the backdrop of labor unrest. Protests that have roiled France in recent months over changes to its pension system are planned to run during the festival, albeit at a distance from the festival’s main hub. Meanwhile, a strike by screenwriters in ongoing in Hollywood. But with a festival lined with some much-anticipated big-budget films, including “Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny” and “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the party is sure to go on.
Draft Lottery day has arrived, and the NBA is about to learn which team will win the chance to select Victor Wembanyama next month. The lottery will be held Tuesday night in Chicago, where 14 teams will have a chance to win the No. 1 pick for the June 22 draft. Detroit, Houston and San Antonio all have the best chance of winning, at 14% apiece. Wembanyama is a 7-foot-3, 19-year-old phenom from France who is wrapping up his third professional season there and has been the consensus top pick for months.
***
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1990, death claimed entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. in Los Angeles at age 64.
In 1980, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 123-107 to win the NBA title in six games.
***