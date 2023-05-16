The recent failures of a trio of midsize banks has once again raised questions on whether executive compensation is tilted toward short-term gains rather than companies' long-term health. The executives at Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank were paid millions of dollars over their tenures up until their banks failed. The bulk of their compensation was made up of company stock. While that stock is now largely worthless, the CEOs pocketed millions from the planned sales of their shares over a period of years. The heads of the two of the three failed banks will appear Tuesday in front of the Senate Banking Committee to respond to questions about why their banks went under and what regulators could have done to avoid the calamities.