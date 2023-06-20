WASHINGTON — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is, on many counts, a curious choice for President Joe Biden to honor with a state visit.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine 16 months ago, India boosted its economy by purchasing increasing quantities of cheap Russian oil.

Human rights groups and political opponents accuse Modi of stifling dissent and introducing divisive policies that discriminate against Muslims and other minorities. India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, espoused a worldview in which there are no allies or friends, only "frenemies."

Biden, who will welcome Modi to the White House on Thursday for a state visit, made clear he sees U.S. ties to India — the world's biggest democracy and one of its fastest growing economies — as a defining relationship. New Delhi, as Biden sees it, will be essential to addressing some of the most difficult global challenges in coming years, including climate change, disruptions related to artificial intelligence, and China's growing power in the Indo-Pacific.

"Now, we know that India and the United States are big, complicated countries," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the U.S.-India Business Council in Washington ahead of Modi's visit. "We certainly have work to do to advance transparency, to promote market access, to strengthen our democracies, to unleash the full potential of our people. But the trajectory of this partnership is unmistakable, and it is filled with promise."

Much is at stake for both sides in the Indian leader's four-day visit to the U.S., which begins Tuesday with a stop in New York, where Modi is scheduled to hold meetings with business and thought leaders. Modi will lead an international yoga day event on Wednesday at the United Nations.

Biden wants to bring India closer to the United States as the administration tilts its foreign policy toward Asia and looks to build partnerships in the region in the face of an ascendant China.

Modi, for his part, is trying to usher in a more prosperous era for his nation of 1.4 billion, delivering on a promise he made when he swept into office more than nine years ago.

The Indian prime minister hopes to strengthen U.S.-India economic and military ties. He also has his own worries about Chinese military activities along the Himalayan border and in the Indian Ocean. India is locked in a long-running standoff with China in Ladakh, where each side stationed tens of thousands of military personnel backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets.

"As China has risen, India and the U.S. both need one another and the U.S. needs more partners in the Indo-Pacific," said Jitendra Nath Misra, a professor of diplomatic practice at the O.P. Jindal Global University and a former Indian ambassador. "They can't do it alone anymore because China is catching up with the U.S., and the Chinese economy is significantly larger than India's. So, there is a congruence of geopolitical interests here."

Trade between the U.S. and India in 2022 climbed to a record $191 billion. The Indian diaspora in the U.S. stands at nearly 5 million and has become an economic, cultural and political powerhouse. Biden sought to reinvigorate the Quad, an international partnership of the U.S., Australia, India and Japan. U.S. defense sales to India rose from near zero in 2008 to over $20 billion in 2020.

Still, the state visit comes with some problematic aspects for Biden, who as a presidential candidate pledged that human rights would be a driving force in his foreign policy.

Modi faced criticism over deadly 2002 anti-Muslim riots that left more than 1,000 dead, legislation amending the country's citizenship law that fast-tracks naturalization for some migrants but excludes Muslims, as well as a rise in Hindu nationalist violence against other religious minorities.

The Biden White House privately pressed India to cut its reliance on Russian oil but largely avoided publicly criticizing New Delhi's stance. In 2021, Russian oil accounted for just 2% of India's annual crude imports; now it's at more than 19%.

Biden is expected to again raise India's reliance on Russian oil as well as human rights in his private talks with Modi, according to a senior Biden administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss preparations for the visit.

The White House sees indications Modi's government edged away from Russia, noting a subtle tone shift in Modi's public comments about Ukraine, India's growing desire to diversify sources of military hardware and an increasing awareness of a tightening China-Russia relationship.

The official state visit portion of Modi's trip starts Thursday and includes an Oval Office meeting with Biden, an address to a joint meeting of Congress and a lavish White House dinner hosted by Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

Modi also is to be honored at a State Department luncheon on Friday hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Blinken, and he is scheduled to address members of the Indian diaspora before departing Washington.

The Pentagon and India's defense ministry on Wednesday will launch INDUS-X, a new partnership that aims to remove some of the regulatory hurdles for tech firms, defense companies and research institutions in the U.S. and India to collaborate on high-priority technologies like artificial intelligence, according to two senior U.S. defense officials, who briefed reporters ahead of the formal announcement on the condition of anonymity.