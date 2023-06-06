COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France — World War II veteran Jake Larson, a 100-year-old American best known on social media under the name "Papa Jake," enjoyed giving hugs to the many fans he met during his trip to Normandy for D-Day commemorations.
Larson, who has more than 600,000 followers on TikTok, attended a ceremony on Tuesday at the American Cemetery marking the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control.
"I got in on the planning of D-Day ... I'm just a country boy. Now I'm a star on TikTok," he told The Associated Press with enthusiasm. "You can see me all over: 'Papa Jake.' I'm a legend! I didn't plan this, it came about."
U.S. veteran SSgt. Jake M. Larson talks to a girl who wears an American flag around her neck during a gathering in preparation of the 79th D-Day anniversary in La Fiere, Normandy, France, on June 4.
Thomas Padilla, Associated Press
Larson landed on Omaha Beach, where he ran under machine-gun fire and made it to the cliffs without being wounded.
"I'm 100 without an ache or a pain. You can't fake that," he said.
On Monday, Larson went to the Pegasus Memorial, a site commemorating a key D-Day operation, when troops had to take control of a strategic bridge.
World War II veteran Britain's Bill Gladden, left, speaks with U.S WWII veteran Jack M. Larson in the Pegasus Bridge memorial in Benouville, Normandy, on June 5.
Thomas Padilla, Associated Press
That's where he met Bill Gladden, a 99-year-old British veteran : "I want to give you a hug, thank you. I got tears in my eyes. We were meant to meet," Larson told Gladden, their hands clasped.
He also went Sunday into a parade alongside other U.S. veterans, using wheelchairs, at Sainte-Mere-Eglise, where thousands of paratroopers jumped not long after midnight on June 6, 1944.
At every stop on his Normandy trip, "Papa Jake" was greeted by people asking for a selfie — in return, he offered up a big hug, to their greatest joy.
Several French followers posted comments on his TikTok account to tell their emotion at seeing him.
U.S. veteran SSgt. Jake M. Larson poses with a woman for a photograph during a gathering in preparation for the 79th D-Day anniversary in La Fiere, Normandy, France, on June 4.
Thomas Padilla, Associated Press
World War II veterans Jake Larson attends a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, on June 6.
Thomas Padilla, Associated Press
Jake Larson was born in Owatonna, Minnesota. He enlisted in the National Guard in 1938, lying about his age since he was only 15 years old at the time.
In January 1942, he was sent overseas and was stationed in Northern Ireland. He became operations sergeant and assembled the planning books for the invasion of Normandy. After D-Day, he continued this duty through the Battle of the Bulge.
Larson was in Normandy with a group of more than 40 U.S. veterans who traveled with the Best Defense Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps them visit former battlefields.
Photos: Scenes from Normandy on 79th anniversary of D-Day
A plane flies over the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, Monday June 5, 2023. Dozens of World War II veterans have traveled to Normandy this week to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the decisive but deadly assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
World War II reenactors gather on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
World War II reenactors walk on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
World War II reenactors stand on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
A World War II reenactor holds an American flag on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
A World War II reenactor plants roses on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
World War II reenactors walk on the beach of Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
World War II reenactors watch the Atlantic Ocean from Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
A man plants roses in the sand of Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
A World War II reenactor walks on the beach on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S soldiers park on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
War enthusiasts drive on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
French Commando Marine Navy special forces members attend a ceremony in tribute to the 177 French members of the "Commando Kieffer" Fusiliers Marins commando unit who took part in the Normandy landings, as part of the 79th anniversary of D-Day, in Colleville-Montgomery, Normandy, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. World War II veterans, officials and visitors are commemorating D-Day on Normandy beaches to honor those who fought for freedom in the largest naval, air and land operation in history. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Ludovic Marin
A soldiers stands by headstones during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
War planes fly over a ceremony marking the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S war veterans attend a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Mark Milley salutes during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S. war veterans salute during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S. war veterans attend a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, greet U.S war veterans during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S war veterans arrive for a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
A soldier stands by headstones at the American Cemetery during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with British veteran Jack Kuinn during his visit of Arromanches D-Day museum as part of the 79th anniversary of the World War II "D-Day" Normandy landings, in Arromanches, Normandy, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Dozens of World War II veterans have traveled to Normandy to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the decisive but deadly assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Ludovic Marin
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with Leon Gautier, a French WWII veteran of the Commando Kieffer, attend a ceremony in tribute to the 177 French members of the "Commando Kieffer" Fusiliers Marins commando unit who took part in the Normandy landings, as part of the 79th anniversary of D-Day, in Colleville-Montgomery, Normandy, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. World War II veterans, officials and visitors are commemorating D-Day on Normandy beaches to honor those who fought for freedom in the largest naval, air and land operation in history. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Ludovic Marin
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!