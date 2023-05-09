Attorneys for golf superstar Tiger Woods will soon be in court in an attempt to halt a lawsuit his ex-girlfriend filed against him. The attorneys are expected to argue in a Florida court Tuesday that Erica Herman signed a nondisclosure agreement with the golfer requiring that any disagreement between the two must be decided by an arbitrator in private. Herman is arguing that the contract should be thrown out. She was working as the manager of his Florida restaurant when their romantic relationship began. She says she signed the agreement under duress because he threatened to fire her if she didn't, His lawyers deny that.