President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine is delaying its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia’s occupying forces, saying that while such a campaign would succeed, too many of his troops' lives would be lost. His remarks, in an interview with European broadcasters, came shortly before Britain said it has sent long-range, air-launched cruise missiles to Ukraine that would allow pilots to target locations deep behind the front line. A Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russia’s invasion has been expected as winter turned to spring, and Zelenskyy said in an interview that “we can go forward and be successful.” But Zelenskyy added that Ukraine would "lose a lot of people. I think that’s unacceptable.”