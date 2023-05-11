Today is Thursday, May 11, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, May 11
Migrants are rushing across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are to expire, fearing that policies will make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States. In a move to clear out overwhelmed holding facilities, a U.S. official says Border Patrol agents were told Wednesday to begin releasing some migrants with instructions to appear at an immigration office in the United States within 60 days. The Biden administration has been unveiling measures to replace Title 42, which suspended rights to seek asylum since March 2020 on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Former President Donald Trump dug in on his lies about the 2020 election during a tense CNN town hall. He also downplayed the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, and repeatedly insulted the woman whom a civil jury this week found him liable of sexually abusing and defaming. During the contentious back-and-forth Wednesday night in early-voting New Hampshire, Trump also refused to say whether he wants Ukraine to win the war against Russian aggression and said the U.S. “might as well” default on its debt obligation, despite the potential devastating economic consequences. The former president was cheered on and applauded by an audience of Republican and unaffiliated voters.
Protecting a narrow, four-vote majority, Republican leaders in the House are making clear the legal process will need to play out with New York Rep. George Santos before they take steps to force his resignation or expel him. The freshman congressman has been accused by federal prosecutors of embezzling money from his campaign, falsely receiving unemployment funds and lying to Congress about his finances. The position Republican leaders have staked out generally follows the precedent that Congress has set on similar matters over the years. The House has expelled just two members in recent decades, and both votes occurred after the lawmaker had been convicted on federal charges.
The Biden administration is proposing new limits on greenhouse gas emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants, its most ambitious effort yet to reduce planet-warming pollution from the nation’s second-largest contributor to climate change. A rule being unveiled Thursday by the Environmental Protection Agency could force power plants to capture smokestack emissions using technology that isn't in widespread use in the U.S. If finalized, the rule would mark the first time the federal government has restricted carbon dioxide emissions from existing power plants, which generate 25% of U.S. greenhouse gas pollution, second only to the transportation sector. Industry groups and Republican-leaning states accuse the Democratic administration of overreach on environmental regulations.
President Joe Biden is blasting Republican demands for federal spending cuts as “devastating." He made his case in a campaign-style speech to voters in Valhalla, New York, on Wednesday. At the same time, lawmakers met in Washington to try to find a path forward to lifting the government’s borrowing limit and avoiding a potentially catastrophic default as soon as June 1. The president showed an increased willingness to discuss possible deficit savings, yet he said that any talks should occur without the risk of the federal government being unable to pay its bills.
Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have killed a fourth militant commander, as the death toll from the latest burst of fighting has risen to 26. Rocket fire toward southern Israel continued Thursday even as Egyptian attempts to broker a cease-fire continued. It has been the worst bout of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza in months and among the dead were also women and children. It has also pushed the region closer toward a full-blown war. The conflagration comes at a time of soaring tensions and spiking violence over the past year in the West Bank.
Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose arrest earlier this week sparked a wave of violence across the country by his supporters. For this Islamic nation, accustomed to military takeovers, political crises and violence, the turmoil is unprecedented. Clashes with police first erupted after Khan’s dramatic arrest on Tuesday when he appeared in an Islamabad court to face graft charges. At least 10 people have been killed in the violence and dozens were injured, along with more than 200 police officers. Pakistan's chief justice, while ordering Khan's release, urged the former premier to appeal to his supporters to remain peaceful.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine is delaying its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia’s occupying forces, saying that while such a campaign would succeed, too many of his troops' lives would be lost. His remarks, in an interview with European broadcasters, came shortly before Britain said it has sent long-range, air-launched cruise missiles to Ukraine that would allow pilots to target locations deep behind the front line. A Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russia’s invasion has been expected as winter turned to spring, and Zelenskyy said in an interview that “we can go forward and be successful.” But Zelenskyy added that Ukraine would "lose a lot of people. I think that’s unacceptable.”
The pioneering mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, has died at home in Salt Lake City. She was 47. Her live-in partner, Pete Ashdown, confirmed her death by suicide. He said he found her Tuesday night. Armstrong had laid bare her struggles as a mother and her battles with depression and alcoholism on her site, Dooce.com, and on social media since 2001. Ashdown told The Associated Press that Armstrong had been sober for more than 18 months but had recently relapsed. She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers. She wrote frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
Jacklyn Zeman, who for 45 years played Bobbie Spencer on ABC's ‘General Hospital," has died at age 70. Her family confirmed the news Wednesday and says she died after a short battle with cancer. Zeman earned four Daytime Emmy Award nominations for her portrayal of Bobbie. The character projected a big heart and bubbly personality but was not afraid to speak her mind and stand up for herself and others. Zeman also had a role on the crime drama “The Bay,” for which she earned a fourth Daytime Emmy nod. She is survived by two daughters.
Stephen Curry had 27 points and eight assists, Andrew Wiggins added 25 points, seven rebounds and five assist, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors staved off elimination by beating the Los Angeles Lakers 121-106 in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals Wednesday night. Jalen Brunson had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while playing all 48 minutes in a season-extending performance in New York's victory over Miami in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. A complete recap of Wednesday's action.
Joseph Woll stopped 24 shots in his first playoff start, Mitch Marner and William Nylander had the goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs staved off elimination by beating the Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Wednesday night. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist as Edmonton evened the second-round playoff series at two games apiece. A complete recap of Wednesday's action.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1981, legendary reggae artist Bob Marley died in a Miami hospital at age 36.
In 1992, the Portland Trail Blazers win the highest-scoring playoff game in NBA history, 153-151 in double overtime against the Phoenix Suns i…
***