Prince Harry’s showdown with the publisher of the Daily Mirror has kicked off without him in court, and the judge was not happy. Harry’s lawyer said he wouldn't be available to testify following opening statements on Monday because he took a flight from Los Angeles on Sunday after the birthday of his 2-year-old daughter, Lilibet. The judge noted he'd directed Harry to be there for the first day of his case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror. It’s the first of the Duke of Sussex's several lawsuits against the media to go to trial and one of three alleging tabloid publishers unlawfully snooped on him. Mirror Group Newspapers has denied the allegations.