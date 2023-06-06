World War II veterans, officials and visitors are commemorating D-Day on Normandy beaches to honor those who fought for freedom in the largest naval, air and land operation in history. Many reenactors came at dawn Tuesday on Omaha Beach to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control. A ceremony was to be held at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, which is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. An international ceremony is scheduled to take place later at the nearby British Normandy Memorial in the presence of officials from the nine main Allied nations.