Bears are smart creatures, widely adaptable and integral to their larger ecosystems.

They can also kill humans, and sometimes they do. Yet many humans, particularly in North America but also globally, are on a mission to protect and conserve the bears that remain on earth, despite the fact that the hulking bruins can be dangerous.

It's a dichotomy that captivates Gloria Dickie, a global climate and environment correspondent at Reuters news agency. But her fascination with the relationship between bears and humans began with another contrast: The difference between bear-resistant trash cans in Banff, Alberta, and the total lack of such bins when she moved to Boulder, Colorado, for graduate studies in 2013. Bear conflict over trash spiked in Boulder, leading to new regulations and Dickie's senior reporting thesis, which focused on human-bear conflict over trash in the American West.

Now, her decade of reporting on bears and humans has culminated in "Eight Bears," a 218-page book (plus 30 pages of citations) examining the rich and sometimes fraught relationships between humans and the eight species of bears still alive today. The book is a sweeping view of how humans and bears get along, or sometimes don't, in North and South America and Asia. It also examines the intertwined nature of bears and human development and mythology back to ancient Greece and well before. Dickie — from London, Ontario, in Canada and now based in London, England — also looks at where each species is headed. For most, it's a perilous outlook.

"Eight Bears," Dickie's first book, draws from her reporting at publications including High Country News and National Geographic, as well as months of reporting trips around the world for the book. She spent months embedded with scientists in the Andean cloud forest of South America and reporting undercover on bear bile farming operations in southeast Asia. In India, she got to know families of people killed by sloth bears — the world's deadliest bear species. She interviewed trophy hunters, scientists, wildlife advocates, ranchers, land managers, the Chinese government's senior panda breeder and Peruvian women fearful of Ukuku, a mythical bear-man believed to abduct young women.

"I put all of my stuff in a storage locker, packed up and was living in a backpack for a couple years, which was tiring but more economically feasible," she said. "And then COVID hit and I wrote the book."

The book's chapters segment Dickie's global journeys into chapters by species. The far-flung ursine species represent a range of conservation issues, from climate change to poaching and habitat loss. The book was published by independent, employee-owned publisher W. W. Norton, whose roster of nature and wildlife books also includes authors Ben Goldfarb, David Roberts and Mary Roach.

The book first examines the spectacled bear in Peru and Ecuador. The species is known locally as the Andean bear. But in England, it's better known as Paddington Bear. The elusive creatures are shy and not a threat to humans (outside of mythology) — but they are threatened by mining and a shrinking cloud forest habitat. Then it's off to Asia for India's sloth bear, China's panda bear and Vietnam's sun and moon bears. While pandas are bred for cute, fuzzy diplomacy, she notes, the bears in Vietnam are exploited for gallbladder bile used as medicine. Sloth bears, which subsist on termites and ants, are relatively unknown globally despite being the world's deadliest bear for humans. In North America, Dickie explores the proliferation of black bears, the resurgence of grizzlies in the Lower 48, and bleak prospects for the Arctic's polar bear.

On Monday, Dickie, 32, visited Shakesphere & Co. book store in Missoula during a whirlwind book tour for "Eight Bears" and spoke to an engaged crowd of about 25 people. She began with an exercise in naming those eight bear species. Red pandas? Not bears. Koalas? Also not bears.

In an interview Tuesday, she explained, "I didn’t set out to write a book about bear biology, I set out to write a book about people and bears."

Bears' cultural significance can sometimes overshadow their biological importance, she said, which is vital but not always as much as some other species. And the psychological hold bears have on humans has played out as she's once again crisscrossed the West in recent days.

"People will tell me a bear story or bring up teddy bears," she said. "Mostly people come up after the talk and they tell me a bear story, which I think is what I expected. Most of the time there tends to be more awe than fear."

She continued: "People are very curious of the role bears play in the ecosystem, that gets brought up a lot. But they’re not as critical as some species, to be honest. They’re considered cultural keystone species."

Nonetheless, the book does highlight fascinating ways in which bears influence the habitats around them: Black bears, for instance, can drop scat that produces up to 1,200 seedlings, helping to spread vegetation where they roam.

But Dickie said she was most captivated by bears because of the mixture of reverence and caution they inspire in humans, even those who seek to protect bears: "It makes the coexistence question so much more interesting."

"Championing this animal that can and does occasionally kill people I find really interesting," she said. "If you’re on a hike and you see a bear, there’s such an uncertainly as to how the bear will act. It could be super chill and run away, or it could maul the s--- out of you. And most likely it will run away."

It's that range of experience and emotion that comes from bear-human interrelationships that Dickie hoped to convey above all in her book, she said, alongside the fascinating ways in which bears function, adapt and survive — or don't.

"When I see people’s comments that parts of the book made them cry or made them laugh, that’s what I want," she said. "And I want them to appreciate all the myriad ways that bears plug into their environment."