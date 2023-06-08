The main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Alabama student Natalee Holloway is expected to be handed over to U.S. officials in Peru and flown to the United States on Thursday. Joran van der Sloot's extradition is wanted in the U.S. on one count each of extortion and wire fraud — the only charges to have ever linked the Dutch citizen to Holloway’s disappearance on the Caribbean island of Aruba. Holloway was 18 when she vanished during a trip with classmates and was last seen leaving a bar with van der Sloot. Her body has never been found and no charges related to her disappearance have been filed. Van der Sloot has been serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the murder of a Peruvian woman.