Today is Thursday, June 8, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, June 8
France’s interior minister says an attacker with a knife injured children and others in a town in the Alps. Gerald Darmanin says the attack took place in a square in the lakeside town of Annecy on Thursday. In a short tweet, he said police have detained the attacker. He tweeted that “Several people including children have been injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy." A local lawmaker, Antoine Armand, tweeted that children were attacked on a playground. He called the attack “abominable.” An interior ministry official said four children and two adults were wounded. Police said two children and one adult suffered life-threatening wounds.
Justice Dept. moves closer toward possible indictment of Trump in classified documents investigation
A federal grand jury investigating Donald Trump in Florida has heard from at least one additional witness Wednesday amid signs that the Justice Department is moving toward a possible indictment over the former president’s mishandling of classified documents. Over the last week, Trump’s lawyers have met with Justice Department officials to argue against an indictment, while Trump has issued a series of social media posts suggesting he was anticipating being charged. A former top aide appeared Wednesday before a grand jury in Miami — an indication, legal experts say, that prosecutors have settled on Florida, not Washington, as the appropriate venue for charges.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy is suddenly confronting a new threat to his power. Angry hard-right conservatives have brought the House chamber to a halt, reviving their displeasure over the debt ceiling deal struck with President Joe Biden. McCarthy brushed off the disruption as healthy political debate — not too different from the 15-vote spectacle it took in January for him to finally convince his colleagues to elect him as speaker. But it's a foreshadowing of the next budget fight as Congress tries to fund the government at the levels agreed to, or risk a federal shutdown in fall.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the flood-hit region of Kherson to evaluate response to damage caused by a dam breach. The Ukrainian leader wrote on his Telegram account that he was helping assess efforts to evacuate civilians, provide them with drinking water and other support, and try to stanch vast environmental damage. Meanwhile, the Kremlin-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, a Russian-occupied town 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the collapsed Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric plant, reported on Russian state TV Thursday that five of seven local residents who had been declared missing following the dam breach have died. The two remaining people have been found and efforts were being made to evacuate them, Vladimir Leontyev added.
President Joe Biden is welcoming Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for wide-ranging talks on Thursday as the British leader makes his first White House visit as premier. The leaders’ Oval Office talks are expected to cover the war in Ukraine, China, economic security, artificial intelligence and more. Biden and Sunak have already had four face-to-face meetings since Sunak became prime minister in October, but the talks in Washington will offer the two leaders a chance for their most sustained interaction to date. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the 15-month-old Russian invasion of Ukraine will be “top of mind.”
President Joe Biden has invited thousands of LGBTQ+ individuals to the White House to celebrate Pride Month. It's a high-profile show of support when members of the community feel under attack and the White House has little recourse to beat back state-level legislation against them. Biden announced initiatives Thursday to protect LGBTQ+ communities from attacks, help youths with mental health and homelessness, and counter book bans. Openly gay White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are strong supporters of the LGBTQ+ community. The White House says it's monitoring air quality due to hazardous smoke from Canadian wildfires to determine whether to go ahead with Thursday's South Lawn event.
Pope Francis is in “good general condition” following a three-hour operation to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall. The Vatican says he spent a peaceful night and was resting Thursday. Doctors say Wednesday’s operation was successful and there were no complications or other pathologies discovered. Francis was even joking with his surgeon. The pontiff is expected to remain in the 10th floor papal suite at the Gemelli hospital for several days, and all papal audiences were canceled through June 18. The Vatican is expected to provide a medical update later Thursday. Experts who didn't participate in the surgery said the key issues going forward will be pain management and ensuring the wound heals.
Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is erupting again. U.S. Geological Survey officials say a glow was detected in webcam images from the summit caldera early Wednesday. The images show fissures at the base of the crater generating lava flows on the crater floor's surface. Before issuing the eruption notice, the observatory said increased earthquake activity and changes in the patterns of ground deformation at the summit started Tuesday night, indicating the movement of magma in the subsurface. All activity is within a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and not threatening any communities.
The main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Alabama student Natalee Holloway is expected to be handed over to U.S. officials in Peru and flown to the United States on Thursday. Joran van der Sloot's extradition is wanted in the U.S. on one count each of extortion and wire fraud — the only charges to have ever linked the Dutch citizen to Holloway’s disappearance on the Caribbean island of Aruba. Holloway was 18 when she vanished during a trip with classmates and was last seen leaving a bar with van der Sloot. Her body has never been found and no charges related to her disappearance have been filed. Van der Sloot has been serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the murder of a Peruvian woman.
Tupac Shakur received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, just several days before the hip-hop legend’s birthday. The late rapper’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, accepted the star on behalf of their family. During her speech, she shed tears while describing her older brother’s vision of being celebrated with a star in Hollywood. Tupac Shakur was given the 2,758th star on the Walk of Fame. His birthday is June 16. Shakur, one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop, died in 1996 from gunshot wounds at the age of 25. Radio personality Big Boy emceed the ceremony. Guest speakers also included filmmaker Allen Hughes and poet Jamal Joseph.
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray became the first teammates in NBA Finals history to both record triple-doubles, and Denver’s two stars made sure the Nuggets reclaimed the lead in the series by beating the Miami Heat 109-94 in Game 3 on Wednesday night. Murray had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, getting the rebound he needed with 9 seconds remaining. Jokic finished with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. Game 4 is Friday in Miami. Jimmy Butler scored 28 points for Miami, and Bam Adebayo finished with 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Heat.
Lionel Messi picks MLS's Inter Miami in a move that stuns soccer after exit from Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi says he is coming to Inter Miami and joining Major League Soccer. After months of speculation, Messi announced his decision to join a Miami franchise that has been led by another global soccer icon in David Beckham since its inception but has yet to make any real splashes on the field. That will likely soon change. One of Inter Miami’s owners, Jorge Mas, tweeted out a photo of a darkly silhouetted Messi jersey shortly before the Argentinian great revealed his decision in interviews with Spanish news outlets Mundo Deportivo and Sport. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner makes his move after two years with Paris Saint-Germain.
If Iga Swiatek meets Aryna Sabalenka for the French Open championship, more than the trophy would be at stake. The No. 1 ranking would be, too. But there's work to be done for both players first — getting to the final. In Thursday's semifinals, No. 2 Sabalenka of Belarus will play unseeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic, before No. 1 Swiatek of Poland faces No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil. Sabalenka is unbeaten in Grand Slam action in 2023; she won her first major title at the Australian Open in January. She's drawn more attention for non-tennis matters over the past 1 1/2 weeks, however, connected to her country's assistance to Russia during the invasion of Ukraine.
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1864, Abraham Lincoln was nominated for another term as president during the National Union (Republican) Party's convention in Baltimore.
In 1990, the "Indomitable Lions" of Cameroon pull off one of the greatest upsets in soccer history over defending champion Argentina in the fi…
